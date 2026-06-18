Federal authorities have arrested and indicted eight illegal migrants for using stolen Social Security Numbers to work in Kentucky.

Thirteen illegals were arrested in a conjunction with Homeland Security Investigation’s “Operation Take Back America” effort in the Paducah, Kentucky, area on May 21 and 22, and eight of those arrested were using the personal information stolen from Americans, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky reported in a press release.

Federal investigators discovered that the eight illegals had supplied stolen information on their USCIS I-9 form, which is called the Employment Eligibility Verification form and is used to verify that a foreign national has authorization to work in the U.S. The illegals used the Social Security numbers of American citizens to obtain these jobs, officials say.

Those indicted include three Mexican citizens: Daniel Martinez Cruz, Manuel Martinez Garcia, and Julio Venture Hernandez; four Guatemalans, Joel Gomez, Juan Pastor Gonzalez, Marcelina Juarez-Vicentem and Ricardo Lopez; and one citizen of Spain, Ana Osorio Louzado.

“This investigation demonstrates our commitment to upholding the integrity of the nation’s employment and immigration systems,” said HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge Dennis M. Fetting. “By uncovering and addressing the fraudulent use, our team has sent a clear message that those who attempt to circumvent federal law will be held accountable. This case underscores the importance of coordinated enforcement and collaboration in safeguarding American workplaces by combatting fraud in all forms.”

“These are not victimless crimes,” added ICE Louisville acting Assistant Field Office Director, Luis Aguirre. “Using fraudulent social security numbers to take jobs from American citizens hurts our communities and American workers. I am so proud of our officers and partners who work tirelessly to enforce our immigration laws.”

If convicted of the fraud, the accused could face up to five years in prison.

Stolen Social Security Numbers featured in recent accusations in North Carolina, as well. Two former employees of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Huntersville reported that illegals were using their Social Security Numbers to work in the eatery. The two Americans were former employees of the restaurant but now say that restaurant managers allowed illegal migrants to use their personal information to work there after the American employees had quit.

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