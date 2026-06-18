An illegal alien accused of murdering his roommate with a machete in DeSoto County, Mississippi, had been released into the United States from the southern border by former President Joe Biden’s administration, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed.

As Breitbart News reported, 21-year-old illegal alien Maberic Javier Reyes was arrested this week and charged with murdering his roommate.

According to prosecutors, Reyes used a machete to murder his roommate, an illegal alien from Mexico, following an argument between the two at their residence in Southaven, Mississippi, on January 13.

DHS officials now reveal Reyes was released into the United States interior under the Biden administration after crossing the southern border as a minor in 2022.

“This criminal illegal alien is charged in the barbaric murder of his roommate. He violently attacked him with a machete in a brutal killing,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said:

This illegal alien would never have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the reckless open border policies of the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer and will work with our law enforcement partners in Mississippi to ensure that this criminal illegal alien can never again roam our streets and threaten anyone else. [Emphasis added]

Reyes remains in DeSoto County custody, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.