Nolte: Los Angeles City Council Prepares to Allow Noncitizens to Vote

By a decisive vote of 10 to 5, the Los Angeles City Council approved a ballot proposal that, if approved by voters on November 3, will give noncitizens the right to vote in local elections.

On top of chasing away all the Normal People in Los Angeles by making life intolerable for everyone but the very rich and the fentanyl addicts, this is another step in how Democrats ensure they will never again lose their monopolistic political power in these failing blue cities.

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez claims that only “individuals with some form of legal status, such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Temporary Protected Status holders, legal permanent residents, would be allowed to vote under such a program.”

No one believes that.

He added, “This issue to me is really about fairness and representation. It just does not make sense to me that someone who moves to Los Angeles for a temporary job has more of a voice than a parent who has been here for decades, raising their children through our public schools.”

The idea that noncitizens deserve the same rights as citizens is ridiculous. Why become a citizen? What’s the incentive?

And let’s not forget that another name for “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” is — are you ready for this? — illegal aliens.

So, yes, illegal aliens will now be deciding city elections, including school board elections.

And just like the Alphabet People saying, We just want to get married, this is nothing more than the thin edge of the wedge. Just as quickly as it went from We just want to get married to exposing little kids to drag queens and gay porn, normalizing noncitizen voting will spread and spread, first throughout all Democrat-run cities, and then to entire states.

Democrats want noncitizens to vote because noncitizens will vote for Democrats, and will vote to implement destructive ideas and policies that will chase away even more Normal People.

The sad thing is that Los Angeles is already so lost, the voters in that failed city are a lot more likely than not to approve having their sacred vote canceled out by noncitizens and illegal aliens.

Good heavens, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is burning out entire neighborhoods of normal people, and she still won the most votes in this month’s primary.

L.A. is lost, gone, and beyond saving or redemption.