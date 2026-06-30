Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) shared that he would reintroduce former Sen. Harry Reid’s (D-NV) “exact bill” that would not only eliminate birthright citizenship for the children of illegal migrants, but also clarify who can receive birthright citizenship.

In a post on X, Moreno responded to another post from Fox News’s Bill Melugin, who shared that in 1993, Reid had introduced the Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993. Moreno stated that they would “see how today’s DC Democrats will vote when offered the ideas of the Democrat party that used to love” the U.S.

“I will reintroduce this exact bill when I return to DC,” Moreno said. “Let’s see how today’s DC Democrats will vote when offered the ideas of the Democrat party that used to love this country and the American people!”

Moreno also shared in a press release that Reid’s reintroduced bill, titled the Immigration Stabilization Act of 2026, would focus on making cuts to legal immigration limits, capping annual refugee admissions, and clarifying to whom birthright citizenship applies.

The bill would seek to make changes to legal immigration limits by cutting “overall legal immigration by restructuring family-based visas and setting employment-based immigrant visas to zero,” along with shifting “family preferences toward parents of adult U.S. citizens.”

The reintroduced bill would also seek to make changes to refugee admissions by capping “annual refugee admissions at 50,000 per year,” along with requiring the president “to allocate the limited spots to those with the greatest humanitarian need.”

Regarding citizenship and voting, the bill would clarify “that birthright citizenship does not apply to children born in the U.S. to mothers who are neither U.S. citizens nor lawful permanent residents and who remain subject to a foreign country’s jurisdiction.”

The bill would also make it “a federal crime for non-citizens to vote in any federal, state, or local election and nullifies those votes.”

The bill would also seek to improve border security by increasing “Border Patrol agents by thousands” and imposing “user fees on border crossings to fund enforcement.”

A “dedicated Border Control Trust Fund” would also be created in order to pay for additional Border Patrol agents, technology, and barriers.

Moreno’s announcement comes after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 against President Donald Trump’s reform of birthright citizenship.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that although the court ruled 6-3 against Trump’s policy, Justice Brett Kavangu pointed out that “Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation”:

The decision was 6 to 3 against Trump, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation. “Citizenship, then and now,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, “was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

“Before far-left radicals took over the Democrat Party, their leader Harry Reid introduced a great bill to end birthright citizenship, ensure no illegals could vote, and crack down on employers who abuse illegal labor,” Moreno said in a statement, adding that it was “a great bill.”