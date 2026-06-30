Trump Trolls Supreme Court on China’s ‘Massive Birthright Citizenship Win’

President Donald Trump trolled the Supreme Court, congratulating Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and China on the court’s ruling rejecting Trump’s reform of birthright citizenship in the United States.

“I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s post comes after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Trump’s executive order making changes to birthright citizenship, stating that it “violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.”

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that while the vote was 6-3, Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated that “Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation”:

The decision was 6 to 3 against Trump, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation. “Citizenship, then and now,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, “was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

The Supreme Court’s decision mandated citizenship for the children of illegal migrants, foreign workers, and even government-funded foreign tourists.

An executive order from January 20, 2025, stated that “the privilege of United States citizenship is a priceless and profound gift.” The executive order also said, “the Fourteenth Amendment has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States. The Fourteenth Amendment has always excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'”

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social that “Congress should start TODAY to work on ending” birthright citizenship.

In January, Breitbart News reported that investigative journalist and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer revealed in his book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, how “more than one million Chinese” who have U.S. citizenship and grew up in China would “soon start voting in American elections.”