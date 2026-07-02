Boston Democrats Draft Bill Allowing Illegal Aliens to Sue ICE Agents

Deep blue Massachusetts Democrats are mulling a bill that would give illegal aliens the power to sue immigration agents personally for daring to arrest them for breaking immigration laws.

Despite the blatant unconstitutionality of the proposal, Bay State liberals are attempting to give illegals a path to attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in their personal lives merely for doing their constitutionally approved job.

The state’s Democrat-dominated legislature is currently working to reconcile the PROTECT Act, which would further hamstring state law enforcement from working with immigration officials. The bill also contains the provision to sue ICE agents personally, the Washington Examiner reports.

Some cooler heads had prevailed in the state’s House of Representatives as the PROTECT Act had been passed without the ICE lawsuit provision. But the state Senate put it right back in. So, lawmakers are currently trying to reconcile the two versions for passage. While it is a lock that the act will be passed, it is not yet known if the suing provision will be included.

It is a provision that was already tried in left-wing Illinois in its Bivens Act, but the federal government quickly took the state to court over the provision.

Another of controversial measure of this bill would bar ICE officers from arresting illegal aliens at courthouses.

Currently about half of all arrests of illegals occur in or outside courthouses, the paper reported. Taking already identified illegals into custody at courthouses helps ICE make fewer street raids because illegals are taken into custody with no muss or fuss.

Yet, Massachusetts Democrats — even as they whip up a political frenzy over ICE street raids — are ensuring that ICE will have to implement more raids in their state because they are working to stop clean, no-drama arrests at courthouses.

This is on top of the fact that state Democrats are working hard to ensure that dangerous criminals are simply released right back into the population.

Massachusetts has already thrown more than a billion dollars at its failed “Emergency Housing” policy to help illegal aliens get free apartments and furnishings with $3,500 vouchers being handed out per illegal family. Left-wing Gov. Maura Healey was eventually forced to end the program when it spiraled out of fiscal control.

The state is one of the worst perpetrators of the sanctuary state Ponzi schemes in which Democrat political machines use poor migrants to help route federal funds back to local city and state politicians, partly because many productive Americans move away to low-migration cities and states that have lower taxes, less diversity, better schools, higher wages, and cheaper housing.

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