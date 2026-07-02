Nolte: Gov. Tim Walz Pardons Illegal Immigrant Who Sexually Abused Child for Years

To stop his deportation, Gov. Mike Walz (D-MN) pardoned an illegal immigrant convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl for four years.

Four.

Years.

Wait till you get a load of the hypocrisy at work here…

“Minnesota officials, including Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, last month pardoned an illegal immigrant who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and who was slated to be deported,” reports Fox News. Tou Lue Vang, a 42-year-old Laos national, “was convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Between 2002 and 2006, he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl.”

Lang pleaded guilty and still somehow avoided any jail time. The conviction did, though, revoke the legal status he received under the Clinton administration in 1994. But, naturally…

He was never deported.

Now Vang’s deportation will likely be impossible because Walz and Co. erased the sexual assault conviction — which was the whole point of the pardon.

If Vang is 42 today, that means he was born in 1984, which means he was convicted as a 22-year-old adult for sexually abusing a little girl when he was between the ages of 18 and 22.

Vang avoided jail time after sexually abusing a little girl for four years.

Vang avoided deportation after sexually abusing a little girl for four years.

Democrats sure got it good.

This is not the first time the Democrat-run state of Minnesota has pardoned an illegal to stop the criminal from being sent home. “In May,” adds Fox News, “the state pardoned Jai Vang, a Laotian citizen whose criminal history includes convictions for robbery, armed robbery of a business, and driving under the influence of liquor.”

Now we come to the hypocrisy…

“Vang’s victim… submitted a letter supporting the pardon,” per the far-left New York Times. “Mr. Walz’s office pointed to the letter the victim provided the board, and said such pleas for clemency carry significant weight.”

Well, well, well… Suddenly, a Democrat cares about the opinion of a victim of illegal immigrant crime. When the victim says set him free, don’t deport him, that has “significant weight.”

All you Angel Moms out there… If you want Democrats to care about what you have to say, all you have to say is that you don’t want the illegal immigrant criminal who butchered your child to be deported or jailed. Only by saying this will you matter to Democrats.

If the Angel Mom in the video below wants Democrats to sit down and talk to her, all she has to say is, “Don’t deport the man who murdered my child.”

See how easy it is…?

Democrats are mutilating kids and protecting illegal aliens who spend four years sexually abusing a child. Only sociopaths vote Democrat.