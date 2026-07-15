Illegal Migrant Trucker Sentenced to Only 4.8 Yrs. After Killing 3 Americans in Highway Crash

An illegal migrant from India was just handed a “slap on the wrist” sentence of only four years and eight months in prison after being convicted for killing three people in a disastrous eight-car pileup in Southern California in 2025.

Jashanpreet Singh, who entered the country illegally in 2022, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, Fox News reported.

Singh slammed into slow-moving traffic at full speed in October of 2025 on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County. Three people were killed outright and a dozen others were injured.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, blasted Singh’s light prison sentence as a mere “slap on the wrist.”

“5 years is a slap on the wrist for KILLING 3 AMERICANS. If California followed the rules, illegal aliens like Jashanpreet Singh wouldn’t be driving 80,000 pound missiles down our roads We won’t stop until ALL illegal truckers are put out of business and held accountable,” Duffy said, adding that sanctuary states are handing “80,000 pound missiles” to these illegal DCL holders.

Singh was suspected of DUI, but a toxicology report revealed no drugs or alcohol in his blood and prosecutors allege that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The convicted illegal alien trucker reportedly entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was released into the country by the then Joe Biden-controlled U.S. immigration system.

Video of the crash recorded by Singh’s dashcam seems to show that the migrant semi-truck driver never applied his brakes and slammed full-force into the nearly stopped vehicles in front of him.

State authorities in California have defended giving the illegal alien a commercial driver’s license (CDL) dated from June 2025 and have claimed that he met the federal eligibility requirements to be issued the license. But federal officials say that Singh should have had his license revoked under the Department of Transportation’s emergency policy.

In a Department of Transportation press release from October 15, it was revealed that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) was going to “withhold over $40 million from California” after an investigation found the state “failed to comply with the Department’s English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.”

“I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy said. “California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement.”

Singh’s light sentence caused outrage on social media.

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