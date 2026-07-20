Feds to Cancel Citizenship of Ten Career Criminal Migrants

Federal officials have filed cases to revoke the citizenship of ten career criminal migrants who hid their crimes during the naturalization process.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a move to revoke the citizenship of ten migrants who have been convicted of serious crimes despite becoming naturalized U.S. citizens.

The ten individuals were accused of crimes including sexual abuse of a child, health care and wire fraud, immigration fraud, and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

The Trump administration has invoked the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the federal government to revoke naturalization for undesirable migrants who gained citizenship.

“Citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalization canceled, if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation,” DHS said in a Monday press release.

“When you commit fraud during the naturalization process, you forfeit the right to keep your U.S. citizenship,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. ”These criminal aliens, comprised of drug traffickers, pedophiles, and fraudsters, lost that right and exploited our immigration system — harming real U.S. citizens. DHS is committed to ensuring we denaturalize and remove these fraudsters with every tool at our disposal.”

“These ten criminal aliens — including child sex abusers, a nearly $900,000 Medicare fraudster, and a cocaine trafficker — lied their way into U.S. citizenship,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Each of these individuals lacked the good moral character required by law and procured citizenship through willful misrepresentations and concealment of their crimes. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice will continue to aggressively pursue denaturalization to restore integrity to America’s naturalization process.”

The ten migrants include:

Cuban national Yoskmaikel Rodriguez Perez, 45, naturalized in 2019. Arrested in 2026 for healthcare and wire fraud.

Mexican national Ceflo Luviano-Mojica, 60, who did not inform immigration that he had convictions for grand theft auto and gun charges prior to becoming naturalized.

Mexican national Urbano Vazquez Ortega, 53, who was convicted of sexual assault of children while serving as a priest in Washington D.C. between 2015 and 2019. He was naturalized in 2017.

Murtaza Ali, a 65-year-old Pakistani native, who was convicted of filing applications for immigration benefits under false names and obtained naturalization under yet another false name.

Peruvian Jimmy Aguero, 51, was found guilty of eight counts of sexually abusing a child, who was naturalized in 2015.

Antonio Alcantara-Ruiz, 53, from Mexico, filed for naturalization using falsified documents.

44-year-old Mexican Omar Cantu-Montalvo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and was sentenced to 100 days in jail and five months supervision. He was naturalized on 2005.

Mexican national Franscisco Montano, 59, who was naturalized in 1997, was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecency with a child.

Marcin Stanislaw Garbacz, 47, a Polish citizen, who was convicted of a number of crimes including wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and sexually assaulting a child.

Mexican national Martin Garcia Cardiel, 60, who was convicted of nineteen counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston