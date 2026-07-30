ICE Calls For Fine of $470K Against Immigration Attorney for Alleged False Filings

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are calling for a massive nearly $500,000 fine to be levied on an immigration lawyer who has allegedly been caught filling dozens of false immigration cases for clients trying to scam their way into legal immigration status in the United States.

ICE is seeking the maximum permissible fine of $470,584 to be levied against New York immigration attorney Suraj Raj Singh, who ICE alleges has filed 118 fraudulent documents in 54 illicit immigration asylum cases.

In its July 30 press release, DHS notes that Singh has a nationwide practice with which he mostly represents migrants trying to enter the U.S. from India for whom he attempts to seek asylum status.

“In support of the asylum claims, he files alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the claimed persecution,” DHS alleges.

“Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of the American people, undermine our immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said. “ICE is seeking a fine of more than $470,000 from attorney Suraj Raj Singh. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will hold attorneys like this accountable and put an end to the practice of defrauding and abusing our immigration system.”

DHS General Counsel James Percival pledged to continue to hold these alleged scammers to account and noted, “Before President Trump came along, attorneys like this just got away with it!”

This action marks the second time DHS has sought civil penalties against an immigration attorney.

Last month, DHS filed for $250,000 in fines against immigration attorney Vinod Doddamani after investigators alleged he submitted 64 fraudulent documents across 32 separate immigration cases. According to the Department of Homeland Security, many of the asylum filings contained nearly identical narratives, descriptions of purported persecution, and supporting details.

“Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a statement after the Doddamani case was announced.

“By holding [Doddamani] accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over.”

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