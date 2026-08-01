DHS General Counsel James Percival tore into the long list of activist left-wing judges who are acting in “open defiance” and trying to “run out the clock” as President Donald Trump executes his election mandate of mass deportation.

Percival recently took to his X account to rip these rogue judges:

“The American people hear about these terrible acts of judicial activism. I think what they don’t often understand is this is not some epidemic that sort of crosses the entire judiciary,” Percival told Fox News. “There are particular judges who are a problem in case after case after case.”

He pointed specifically to Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy in Boston who tried to stop the Trump administration from flying dangerous criminal illegals to South Sudan.

“I think we had eight aliens on this flight to South Sudan. One of them had raped a child. One of them had raped a mentally-disabled person. These were very bad people that should not be in our country. And this Judge Brian Murphy was stopping us from doing this,” he recalled.

He noted that he isn’t attacking the entire court system, just the few rogue judges who seem to continually issue illicit orders to interfere in immigration polices, and they do so despite being repeatedly shot down and reversed by higher courts.

“This is not an attempt by me to blast the entire judiciary. It’s just the opposite. If I were a member of the judiciary, I would want people to know this is a handful of district judges who are causing the same problems over and over and over again and calling the credibility of the entire branch of government into question when many of these judges are following the law and doing their jobs.”

He added that these judges are engaging in “judicial sabotage.”

Percival went on to note that the DHS “Worst of the Worst” series of reports on the government’s website are posted so that Americans have a place to go to find out what is really going on since the media won’t properly report it.

“There’s a lot of false narratives out there about immigration enforcement, but when we actually show people the types of people we’re moving from our communities, we think that really makes a big difference to the public,” he said.

He spoke to the issue last month, as well:

What the left is really doing is they’re not trying to bring good cases and win them. They view the Trump administration as a four year hour glass, and they see the sand falling, and they know if they can just get enough crazy district judges to do enough crazy things, they can run out the clock. That’s the strategy. So, when you are facing that, you have to look at it from that perspective. This is not a reasonable debate over a legal principle, because we’re right. This is about not letting them slow us down, and trying to get to where we need to go as fast as possible. Is there another way to do it? Can we get emergency relief, or can we narrow the relief? I mean, that’s really the whole ball game. I mean, look at TPS, for example. I mean, temporary protected status, it says “temporary” in the statute. There are designations left over from hurricanes in like 1998 like Hurricane Mitch, the statute says it’s temporary, and that we have to revisit it every six to 18 months, and when the conditions are gone, we’re supposed to end it. On top of that, the statute says it’s not subject to judicial review, and yet all we’ve done is terminate these extremely obvious TPS designations, and we’ve now been in court for a year and a half hoping the Supreme Court’s going to rule for us this week or next week, but this is a frivolous claim that is going to delay what we are doing by a year and a half in a four-year administration.

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