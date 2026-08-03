Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) on Monday introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge Allison Dale Burroughs.

Ogles accused Burroughs of overstepping her authority by blocking the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia. He argued the judge ignored federal law and Supreme Court precedent in issuing the order.

Ogles announced the impeachment effort on X, where he also called for the administration to end TPS for Somalia.

“America is not Africa’s dumping ground. We will end Temporary Protected Status, remove those who have no lawful right to remain, and put the sovereignty of the American people FIRST,” Ogles wrote.

The impeachment resolution claims Burroughs unlawfully blocked the administration’s decision to terminate Somalia’s TPS designation. It argues the Immigration and Nationality Act bars courts from reviewing the Homeland Security secretary’s decisions to designate, extend, or terminate TPS for a foreign country.

The resolution also alleges Burroughs tried to sidestep the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mullin v. Doe by allowing claims of racial and national-origin discrimination against the administration to proceed. Ogles argues the administration has not renewed any TPS designations, undermining those claims.

Ogles’ post was met with support from many X users, with some thanking the Tennessee Republican for filing the impeachment resolution.