Pro-Migrant Advocates Flood Courts with Deluge of Immigration Lawsuits

Activists for illegal migrants have deluged the federal government with the largest rise in immigration lawsuits ever filed as the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks for the first time to impose fines on lawyers filing false immigration cases.

A review of immigration cases filed conducted by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) finds that the rise in immigration cases has reached the highest point in recorded history and between 2021 and March of 2026, the percentage increased by a whopping 1,278 percent.

The incredible rise in the number of cases has sent the Department of Justice to give immigration judges contempt penalty powers to fine immigration lawyers for bringing meritless cases before the immigration courts. In the past when false cases were filed, they were simply dismissed. But DOJ says that so many fake cases are now being filed that something has to be done to punish lawyers for knowingly submitting false filings.

The wild increase has been seen in both naturalization and habeas corpus lawsuits, but it is the latter that saw the biggest jump. A habeas corpus lawsuit forces the federal government to appear in court to explain why they feel they have the authority to detain the migrant who filed the lawsuit. These lawsuits are meant to stop the government from arresting illegal aliens, detaining them during the process, and then deporting them. Officials say the staggering number of lawsuits is meant to clog up the system to slow down the works.

TRAC notes that “the rise in habeas corpus lawsuits today is striking and appears unprecedented. Available statistics for previous periods do not ever show a time when similar numbers of such suits were filed.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest glut of habeas cases was filed in the Western District of Texas (San Antonio) where a shocking 3,448 suits were filed. But other districts are also clogged. The Eastern District of California (Sacramento) saw 2,797 suits filed while the Southern District of Texas (Houston) had 2,305 filings.

A list of other districts with 2,000 or fewer cases include the Western District of Louisiana (Shreveport), New Mexico, the Middle District of Georgia (Macon), the Southern District of Georgia (Savannah), and the Western District of New York (Buffalo).

In total, during March, activist lawyers filed 9,911 new immigration lawsuits, the largest amount ever recorded in such a short period of time. And the administration is looking into ways to address the issue with contempt powers and fines.

“The proposed rule would allow immigration judges to, for the first time, ‘sanction contemptuous action or inaction’ by attorneys appearing before them using monetary civil penalties under an authority enacted by Congress three decades ago,” Bloomberg reported. “Migrants involved in court proceedings and any witnesses who appear before the judge would also be subject to fines over their conduct.”

The new rule would help immigration judges “control the proceedings before them and help deter detrimental conduct that may affect such proceedings.”

This is not a new rule made up out of whole cloth by the Trump administration. The impetus for the rule was passed by Congress in 1996, but no action was ever taken by the U.S. immigration system to put the fine scheme into place. George W. Bush’s Attorney General, Alberto Gonzales, tried to advocate for such a rule to be enacted by immigration courts, but the idea never got into policy. Officials during the first Trump administration mulled the idea, as well, but it was not implemented then, either.

The draft regulation was published into the Federal Register on July 30.

In a related story, DHS General Counsel James Percival recently tore into the long list of activist left-wing judges who are acting in “open defiance” and trying to “run out the clock” as President Donald Trump executes his election mandate of mass deportation, and Percival spoke to the huge number of cases the left is throwing at the government.

“What the left is really doing is they’re not trying to bring good cases and win them. They view the Trump administration as a four year hour glass, and they see the sand falling, and they know if they can just get enough crazy district judges to do enough crazy things, they can run out the clock. That’s the strategy,” he said.

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