Utah GOP Sen. John Curtis Amnesty Plan Aims for Millions More Legalized Migrants

Utah’s establishment GOP U.S. Senator wants to help business and investors by doubling the annual inflow of legalized migrants and even giving amnesty to some illegals.

The plan by Sen. John Curtis would annually welcome 500,000 new migrants – plus their family members — to serve business as consumers, renters, and cheap labor workers.

In 1990, Congress legalized the annual inflow of one million migrants. Curtis’s plan would likely supercharge annual migration up to two million per year, while Americans’ birth roughly 3.5 million new Americans per year. That supercharged migration would spike housing costs and flatline wages from coast to coast.

Curtis’s bill was introduced with hardcore, left-wing Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly and mirrors a proposal dreamed up by Utah Republicans aligned with businesses looking for low-wage workers, according to Desert News.

The Senators say that the scheme to import migrants for U.S. jobs would “help fill the gap” of a labor shortage they claim dogs the American business sector.

“I’ve heard time and again from small business owners, farmers, and ranchers across Utah how difficult it has become to hire enough workers to meet growing market demands,” Curtis said in a statement announcing his bill.

The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to create a new non-immigrant classification for state-sponsored importation of migrants for a three-year period.

“States understand their own economic needs best, but federal rules currently determine who can live and work here,” Sen. Kelly added. “Our bipartisan bill would let Arizona and other states choose the visas they need to fill labor gaps and strengthen their local economies.”

The bill also has a provision for illegals to be given legal status if they are accepted into the program.

Utah Republicans have been traditionally indistinguishable from wide-open borders Democrats and have been highly enthusiastic supporters of untrammeled immigration. Still, despite their past support of immigration and free services for illegals, some Utah Republicans have begun pulling back on that support.

Some few House Republicans have been moving to repeal or put more limits on past freebies for illegals in the Bee Hive State, but they have met stiff resistance from the GOP establishment and local employers who want the cheap labor. Not to mention going against the airy notions of the Mormon Church, which has pushed for lavish treatment of illegal aliens for years.

Many on social media were not supportive of Curtis’ plans to bring in even more migrants and to give amnesty to illegals as the Trump administration works to send them home.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also blasted Curtis for his cheap labor scheme.

Curtis recently put out a video touting his sanctions on Russia against Ukraine.