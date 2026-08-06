VIDEO — Canadian Illegal Alien Accused of Hitting Pro-Trump Teen Ordered Deported: ‘ICE Will Return Her Home’

An immigration judge in Texas has ordered the illegal alien from Canada accused of attacking a pro-Trump teenager be deported.

The decision regarding Kaitlyn Tracey was made Tuesday after she allegedly smacked a young woman over the Fourth of July weekend at a New Jersey boardwalk, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage of the incident showed what was reportedly the suspect slapping a young woman wearing a black top and blue shorts before walking away:

After she was arrested and charged, Tracey was held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Delaney Hall immigrant detention center in Newark, where Breitbart News noted “federal officials and local law enforcement have dealt with protests and Antifa rioters outside the building.”

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Fox the suspect entered the United States in April of 2024, but “she overstayed her visa and failed to depart.”

“She received full due process and was ordered removed on Aug. 4 by an immigration judge to her home country of Canada. ICE will return her home as soon as possible,” a spokesperson explained Wednesday.

Law enforcement said the suspect was yelling at the teenager because she was wearing patriotic clothing that included the names Trump and ICE printed on them.

Tracey reportedly failed to raise enough funds for her legal defense, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet said after she was held at Delaney Hall, the suspect was sent to an ICE processing center in Laredo, Texas, where she eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault and was ordered to be deported.

“Before those court proceedings, an online fundraiser for Tracey’s legal defense was organized in mid-July. The goal was set at $10,000, but as of Wednesday evening, it has only raised $4,857,” the Mail article read. “Earlier that month, Tracey’s husband, Matthew Geroni, 42, had set up a GoFundMe for the same purpose, but the website soon took it down.”