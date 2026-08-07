Boston Democrats Decry ICE Attempts to get Space for Vehicle Parking

Boston Democrats are blasting federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials for plans to purchase or rent more property to park their vehicles.

Democrats raised the alarm this week after a “Sources Sought Notice” was posted on a federal General Services Administration website, according to Boston’s WBUR-FM NPR station.

The federal notice says it is looking for “sources capable of providing surface and/or structured vehicle parking spaces in the vicinity of existing or planned ICE facilities” in several cities across the country.

Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey quickly put out a statement saying she opposes allowing ICE to enlarge its parking space capacity.

“We see what ICE is doing to our communities every day. People are afraid to go to school, doctors’ appointments, court, or even church,” the pro-illegal migrant governor said. “ICE is shooting people dead, separating families, and making us all less safe. That’s why I’m about to sign the strongest protections in the country against their abuses.”

Gov. Healey has spent nearly $2 billion Massachusetts tax dollars in just two years to provide illegal aliens with free housing, free food, clothing, legal services, and any other freebie she has been able to implement.

Far-left Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also said she opposes the parking plan.

“We have signed executive orders at the local level, and I joined seven other mayors or city leaders in the metro area all declaring that ICE should not be able to stage on public property, on city property, or to use public buildings,” Wu claimed. “When it is private property, we will have to look into our, our full legislative and legal options.”

Despite the caterwauling by Boston Democrats, ICE does not have a facility in Boston. The closest sort of federal facility is the immigration court that has operated for decades on New Sudbury Street and a Homeland Security Investigations office on Causeway Street.

The largest ICE facility near Boston is in Burlington, a half hour away.

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