Trump Administration Scores Another TPS Win as Burma Protections Set to End

The Trump administration succeeded in ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly every country targeted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Federal judges in Boston and Chicago on Friday sided with the Trump administration in separate cases involving TPS for South Sudan and Burma. The rulings allow DHS to move ahead with ending the two countries’ protections from deportation.

As of Aug. 7, DHS has ended TPS protections for migrants from Haiti, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Nepal, Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, South Sudan, and most recently Burma. The designations cover more than one million migrants.

Only Ethiopia and Somalia remain under court orders blocking the administration from ending their TPS designations. DHS General Counsel James Percival announced the latest legal victory in a post on X.

The latest ruling means TPS for about 3,700 Burmese nationals can now be terminated.

The administration’s TPS termination actions affect roughly 350,000 Haitians, 618,000 Venezuelans, 72,000 Hondurans, 13,000 Nepalis, 12,000 Afghans, and thousands of migrants from several other countries.

The decision prompted X users to press the administration on what comes next, including when removals will begin and how many migrants have already left the country.