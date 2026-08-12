Mike Lindell Loses Minnesota Primary After Embracing Amnesty

Mike Lindell sabotaged his lead in Minnesota’s GOP primary race for governor by promising an amnesty for migrants, ending up with less than one-third of the GOP vote despite an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Lindell lost decisively to GOP legislator Lisa DeMuth by 32 percent to 44 percent after leading in many polls.

In late July, Lindell proposed and defended a thinly concealed amnesty plan that won him praise from local donors and business groups. His plan would have cut Americans’ wages, raised the cost of homes, imposed more diversity on schools and neighborhoods, and incentivized politicians to empathize with migrants instead of Americans.

His clear defeat was celebrated by pro-American activists who fear Trump may be tempted to endorse an amnesty plan after the November election.

“If Lindell was road-testing immigration amnesty plans for Trump, who endorsed him, they crashed,” said immigration skeptic Mickey Kaus.

“Let what happened to Mike Lindell tonight in Minnesota be a warning to every Republican: If you so much as mention the word AMNESTY, your political career is OVER!” said a message from streaming host Jay Gatling.

“Don’t push amnesty,” said the @Kentuckygirl1 account on X. “That’s the lesson. We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.”

Still, DeMuth trails the Democrats’ pro-migration candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Trump’s endorsement also failed in South Carolina, where Darline Graham — the sister of recently deceased pro-amnesty Sen. Lindsey Graham — got just 33 percent of the vote. She now faces a run-off against Rep. Ralph Norman.

“I expect conservatives will consolidate support behind him and the establishment vote is pretty much capped for Darline Graham,” responded Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project.