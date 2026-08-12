An Indian national on an F-1 student visa is accused of murdering 19-year-old Julissa Salazar, a student at the University of Arizona, whom he was dating at the time. Police say Salazar was about to break up with her accused killer after instances of domestic violence.

This week, Fox News Digital reported that 20-year-old Varun Batchigari, who is accused of murdering Salazar, is an Indian national who arrived in the United States on January 8, 2024, on a student visa to attend the University of Arizona.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Batchigari strangled Salazar to death inside an apartment off campus from the university. Batchigari then allegedly stole her phone, along with credit cards, and sent text messages to her mother posing as Salazar.

Police discovered Salazar’s body inside the apartment when her mother alerted officers about the suspicious texts coming from her daughter’s phone.

Salazar’s family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. Salazar is described as a “beautiful 19-year-old daughter, sister, friend, and beloved member of her family”

“She leaves behind her parents, and two younger sisters who love and miss her more than words can express,” the fundraiser reads.

After allegedly murdering Salazar, Batchigari boarded a flight out of Houston, bound for his native India, but had a layover in Germany. FBI agents arrested Batchigari at the airport in Germany.

Before Salazar’s murder, police allege that she was getting ready to end her relationship with Batchigari over several alleged domestic violence instances. Batchigari was previously accused of assault by the University of Arizona Police Department.

Another young woman accused Batchigari of sexual assault at a Halloween party. The woman said that at the time, she did not report the sexual assault. Another told police that Batchigari had been expelled from the University of Arizona, despite keeping his student visa, following a physical altercation.

Batchigari remains in federal custody pending the murder charges against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.