State Department Creates Task Force to Go After Birth Tourism

The Trump administration’s State Department announced that it had created a task force that is working to end birth tourism and is also working to ensure that migrants with nonimmigrant visas are being used “for their lawful and intended purposes.”

In a press release on Wednesday, the State Department explained that the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force is reviewing “the activities of visa holders worldwide to identify instances of birth tourism, take action to revoke visas of those who engage in or facilitate it,” and is also working to “dismantle the networks that profit from this abuse.”

The press release also explained that the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force is also addressing birth tourism abuse “by analyzing and connecting information held across the Department and other federal agencies.”

So far, the task force has revoked over 600 visas “from foreign nationals across the globe.”

In a post on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared that “birth tourism rings” are exploiting the laws of the United States and are helping immigrants to defraud the visa system and get U.S. citizenship.

“American citizenship is not for sale,” Rubio said. “But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America’s laws- coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain citizenship for their children.”

“The State Department established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to review the activity of visa holders, dismantle illegal birth tourism networks, and put an end to this heinous abuse of our nation’s laws,” Rubio added. “In just one month, the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has taken action to revoke more than 600 visas [of] foreign nationals across the globe and will continue to safeguard our nation from this abuse.”

The announcement from the State Department comes after President Donald Trump signed two executive orders, one which explains which children of migrants “are not entitled to birthright citizenship” and another which ends birth tourism.

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported, the White House explained:

The first Executive Order non-exhaustively identifies certain categories of children of aliens who are not entitled to birthright citizenship consistent with historical exceptions to birthright citizenship recognized by the Supreme Court in Barbara. The second Executive Order delegates presidential authorities to the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security and directs them to halt the practice of birth tourism.

In June, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision rejecting Trump’s changes to birthright citizenship.