The captain of a boat that capsized in New York Harbor, killing a mother and her baby, is an illegal immigrant.

“The alleged conduct led to an unthinkable tragedy,” said Coast Guard Investigative Service Assistant Director Josh Packer.

Manuel Hernandez, 46, was in the United States illegally when the 21-foot boat overturned near Liberty Island on Aug. 8, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Sara Sanchez, 27, and her 5-month-old daughter, Antonella Garcia, died.

Federal authorities charged Hernandez with two counts of misconduct and neglect of a ship officer resulting in death. He was initially released on $50,000 bail.

Federal officials said Hernandez entered the United States through Texas in 2007 after falsely telling a border agent he was a U.S. citizen.

He is now being held by immigration authorities while the criminal case moves forward. Prosecutors said Hernandez took 14 passengers aboard the boat for a birthday cruise. The vessel would normally carry no more than 10 people.

Hernandez did not have a captain’s license and worked as a limousine driver for the tour company. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Hernandez-Umana recklessly put passengers at risk.

This criminal illegal alien was illegally and recklessly conducting unlicensed boat tours in New York Harbor when his boat capsized, killing a 27-year-old woman and her 5-month-old baby. Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of the Coast Guard, ICE, and our federal, state, and local partners, this criminal is off our streets and out of our waterways. Once he faces justice for his crimes, we will make sure that he is swiftly removed from our country.

Investigators also said there were no life jackets designed for infants or children aboard. Hernandez allegedly told passengers they did not need to wear life jackets. Authorities said Hernandez turned the boat and accelerated as it encountered a swell, causing it to overturn.

“As alleged in the complaint, Manuel Hernandez showed a complete disregard for the safety of his passengers when he piloted an over-capacity boat without a license that capsized in the New York Harbor,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “This tragedy could have been prevented, and now a family is left to grieve the unimaginable loss of a mother and her 5-month-old daughter because of his negligence.”

Other charter operators and crews from the NYPD, FDNY, and Coast Guard pulled passengers from the water. Sanchez and her daughter did not survive.