Watch Live: House Hearing on Birthright Citizenship

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on birthright citizenship on Wednesday, September 2.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach will testify at the hearing, as well as Center for Renewing America Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli and Immigration Accountability Project Policy Director Rosemary Jenks.

The committee held a hearing on sanctuary policies in Democrat-run cities and states on Tuesday, where Marcus Coleman, whose daughter was disabled by a traffic accident caused by an illegal alien, pointedly called out Democrats that he rejects their claims of sympathy for victims of illegal alien crime.