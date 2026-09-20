The Department of Justice (DOJ) has put illegal voters on notice with the 2026 midterms only weeks away, announcing charges against 16 people in multiple states for election crimes that include noncitizens casting ballots.

As one DOJ official put it, “American elections are for Americans.”

The charges, which include illegal voting, illegal voter registration, wire fraud, passport and identity fraud, and even firearm offenses were detailed in a lengthy DOJ release Friday.

It was followed by a warning on social media, with the DOJ writing, “If you are not allowed to vote in our elections, you shouldn’t. And if you do, that’s a CRIME. This isn’t a partisan issue!”

In addition to these charges, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stepped up to a White House lectern on Tuesday and announced charges against 11 individuals for illegally voting or fraudulently registering in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

“We are seeing illegal aliens voting,” Blanche told reporters.

According to the DOJ release, eight noncitizens residing in Texas were charged, while the other cases involved defendants in Idaho, Georgia, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Michigan.

The cases are part of a Trump administration crackdown on threats to the integrity of the U.S. election system.

The examples in the DOJ statement were striking.

According to a Fox News summary:

In Georgia, DOJ said Analiea Milliscent Eccles, a Venezuelan national and DACA recipient, voted nine times between 2008 and 2024. She was charged with voting as a noncitizen and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote. Avila Gomez, a Mexican national residing in Idaho, is accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote and then voting in May 2022 and November 2024. The indictment also includes wire fraud, passport, identification-document and firearm-related charges.

WATCH — “You Know This Is Wrong, It’s Time to Act” — Michigan Sheriff Blows Whistle on Noncitizens Voting:

The DOJ also highlighted a case involving a lawful permanent resident in New Jersey, Santana Coulibaly, who registered to vote in 2016 and voted in federal elections through the 2024 presidential election. Coulibaly also faces charges connected to her naturalization applications.

Fox News spoke with Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the DOJ’s Fraud Division. He told the outlet the Trump administration has now charged 50 noncitizens with illegal voting.

“America’s elections are for Americans,” McDonald said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News a broader investigation is underway.

Mullin told the cable news outlet that officials have more than 1,620 open cases and have made 151 arrests, with 300,000 more suspected cases on the books.

“Every single vote that was at the hands of an illegal (immigrant), canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote,” Mullin said.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.