Illegal-migrant Haitians are leaving the U.S. for Canada as the Trump administration continues to implement the 2024 voter mandate for mass deportations.

The trend is described in the latest issue of the pro-migration magazine, The Atlantic. The article provides a very sympathetic description of several Haitian migrants, including a Haitian policeman who trained to keep the peace in his home country but migrated to the United States once he was offered a visa by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration deputies:

Albert, who also asked me not to use his real name, told me that he crossed from New York into Canada illegally through the forest with his sons, ages 10 and 9, one night in late June. He had worked for more than 20 years as a police officer in Haiti, joining an anti-gang unit that received training from U.S., Canadian, and French instructors. He was based in a district outside Port-au-Prince, where he mostly worked as a shift commander at the station, rather than on the streets. But sometimes he was sent into the city’s most violent neighborhoods, which became more dangerous over time. After his best friend, a fellow officer, was killed by gunmen in 2022, Albert looked for a way out of Haiti. He had a side job providing private security for a U.S. missionary organization, which helped sponsor him. His two other children, both adults, were already living in the United States. The Biden administration granted Albert humanitarian parole, and he arrived in New York City with his two younger boys in 2024. A friend persuaded him to move to Evansville, Indiana, and then to Columbus, Ohio, where Albert found work in the shipping department of a cosmetics company. The job lasted less than a year. Albert lost his work permit when Trump took office and canceled the parole program

Canadian authorities and Americans living along the Canadian border are reporting a noticeable rise in the number of illegal migrants moving from the U.S. into Canada at both legal border crossing check points and illegally through forest trails and long forgotten backroads, The Atlantic reported. And according to the magazine, many of those illegal migrants are Haitians who have lost their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S.

During the Biden regime, nearly 300,000 Haitians flooded into the U.S. after Biden expanded the TPS program to allow even more Haitians to come here either illegally or legally. But Trump has revoked that extended coverage, leaving hundreds of thousands of Haitians without the legal capability to get work and few options for staying here.

While many just plan to wait out Trump’s term and hope a Democrat wins in 2028 so they can once again regain legal residency, others are eyeing Canada as the best option over returning to their home nation.

The magazine attempts to raise sympathy for these illegal migrants with an oleaginous treatment of the plight of Haitians who are attempting to flee across the U.S. border into Canada. Indeed, even the Canadians don’t really want them there, as the evidence shows that the country recently changed its rules to put at least some weak and ineffective brakes on allowing Haitians to gain legal status there.

There are no numbers yet to quantify just how many Haitians have decamped from the U.S.A., but The Atlantic spoke to Jerry Miller, a farmer who lives on the U.S. side of the border between New York and Canada. Miller says that he and his fellow border dwellers have seen a huge uptick in illegal migrants sneaking through the woods to cross into Canada. He also noted that the litter, environmental destruction, and vandalism of property has risen accordingly.

Canada’s immigration officials and local police have also had to launch more intensive campaigns to stop the coyotes who make millions annually sneaking illegals across the U.S.-Canadian border. They also warned that many of these migrants are being put at risk because they are unaware of how cold it gets along the border. Many migrants are making dangerous, arduous treks through the wilderness without the proper shoes, clothing, or cold weather gear, and the coyotes often simply abandon the migrants at the first opportunity, leaving the illegals at their own ends.

Haiti itself has also experienced a drain of its best citizens thanks to the Biden administration’s expansion of TPS. The Atlantic related the story of a former Haitian gang unit police officer who fled to the U.S. under Biden’s TPS expansion. But this single migrant is far from the only one.

As noted above, thousands of police officers, doctors, teachers, and other professionals fled Haiti for low-wage jobs in the U.S. thanks to Biden’s TPS rules. The drain of police officers was felt especially hard in Haiti because the fewer police there are in the troubled country, the easier it is for Haitian gangs to raid the community with impunity.

Meanwhile, President Trump is still offering a free flight out of the country and a $1,000 stipend for illegal aliens who decide to self-deport.

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