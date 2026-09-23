Houston Schools Lose 21,000 Hispanic Students and State Saves $190M in Tax Dollars

The Houston public school system has reportedly lost 21,000 Hispanic students amid President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown. That isn’t the city’s schools’ only loss: The district also lost $190 million in state aid due to the drop in enrollment.

The Lone Star state’s largest school district reported a drop in enrollment of 5,800 students in 2023, 7,400 in 2024, and another 8,000 in the 2025-26 school year, according to the Latin Times. Hispanic enrollment was hardest hit, with a loss of about six percent among Hispanics.

“HISD’s [Houston Independent School District] immigrant population topped 17,500 in 2024-25 and then shrank by nearly 4,000, about 22%, in 2025-26,” the news site reported.

The drop in enrollment came at a cost to the school budget, but a savings to the taxpayer.

The schools receive up to $6,160 in state money for each student. So, a loss of 4,000 students on the books would mean about $50 million in state subsidies that aren’t being paid out. Fewer students mean less money flowing from the taxpayer into the school district’s pockets.

The huge drop in tax subsidies is causing a bit of heartburn for the schools as well as the Democrats, who benefit from teacher union support. The district has had to cut 1,500 office jobs, lay off 200 education specialists, and cut bus routes.

While the Latin Times is reporting this as some sort of tragedy, the fact is it’s a good thing. It’s millions of dollars saved. It’s needless state jobs cut. It means savings all around.

Indeed, the prior situation is a perfect example of the “Ponzi city” scheme described by professor Michael Lind, who noted that Democrat-run cities rely on waves of illegals to increase their allotment of state and federal aid.

“It is time for the euthanasia of the [immigration-addicted] city — by, among other things, stopping the urban immigration Ponzi scheme,” he said in 2023.

Lind noted in 2023 that Democrats across the country import millions of uneducated, untrained, and low-wage migrants to replace the local population. “Democratic cities want to nationalize and socialize the costs of mass low-wage migration, while localizing the benefits,” Lind explained.

But if the pool of migrants thins, that means fewer tax dollars flow back to these cities in any number of ways, including to education. That is good for the taxpayer, but bad for Democrats hungry for more tax dollars.

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