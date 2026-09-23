Rupert Murdoch’s supposedly mainstream New York Post wants President Donald Trump to embrace the “dignity” amnesty and poverty plan that is being pushed by establishment Republicans.

“The prez could make a big difference by embracing [Rep. Maria Salazar’s] Dignity Act as the basis for immigration reform he’d like to see passed in the next two years,” said an article by the Post‘s secretive editorial board, under the headline, “How Trump can win back swing voters on immigration.”

The board portrays Salazar’s wealth transfer from citizens to employers, investors, and migrants as a “sensible package”:

Introduced by [Rep. Maria] Salazar [R-FL], Veronica Escobar (R-Texas) and New York’s own Rep. Mike Lawler, this sensible package locks in border security, eases the expulsion of criminal illegal immigrants, creates [a] … “come in from the dark” approach and restores sanity to visa and asylum systems — all without the mass amnesty that the left demands. This is the balanced road forward that polls consistently show commands broad public support …

Murdoch and his deputies have supported many prior amnesty bills, and his editorial reinforces the growing worries by mainstream conservatives that elites are preparing to use a possible November defeat for the GOP to pressure Trump into accepting amnesty.

“They’re making a play in the open,” Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, posted on September 17. He added, “I was calling it out when it was not so well hidden, but it’s here and we need to deal with it.”

In reality, any business-backed amnesty would torpedo the GOP by ending Trump’s strategy of using lower migration to build prosperity for hundreds of millions of ordinary Americans.

Salazar’s poverty bill would provide investors with millions of imported cheap workers, reduce business incentive for high-tech investment such as robotic farm technology, and shift more wealth and power from ordinary citizens toward investors, employers, and migrants.

The bill would quickly import more than 10 million migrants, so pushing up rents and housing costs that hinder young Americans from getting married.

The bill would also accelerate the inflow of visa-worker migrants for the white-collar jobs needed by young Americans.

The poverty inflow would also fuel the Democrats’ Ponzi-city political machines, so shifting more wealth to alleviate imported poverty. The inflow would also change the nation’s culture, at a huge cost to ordinary Americans’ ability to manage their community and workplace rules.

The bill’s champion, Salazar, boasts of her plan to expand poverty.

“When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more,” Salazar told a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

She added:

Who else? The farmers, people in the dairy business. We all like milk, right? Well, there are 150,000 jobs available in agriculture right now … Manufacturers! I don’t know anyone in the manufacturing world, but I do know that the National Association of Manufacturers decided to do a public press conference to support [the] Dignidad [bill] … It’s agricultural, construction, hospitality [sectors] …

The New York Post‘s cheap-labor migration policy has already wrecked prosperity and productivity in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, and Murdoch’s home country of Australia. On Wednesday, Trump posted on social media:

Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country, essentially unchecked and unvetted, and who are causing problems that will soon be too big to handle. It is a Liberal takeover that will end very badly. Already showing up in their numbers. Big unemployment. ‘Oh Canada! President DJT

Murdoch’s editorial did not mention Trump’s push for greater American use of workplace robots and other productivity-boosting machines. “We’re going to need robots … to make our economy run because we do not have enough people,” he told Breitbart News in August. Since January 2025, Trump’s low-migration policy has helped to raise wages for a wide variety of Americans in an economy still flooded with President Joe Biden’s migrants.

Trump’s low-migration policy is boosting wages and prosperity for ordinary Americans.

For example, in June, James Carter, a deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury and a deputy undersecretary of labor in the George W. Bush administration, wrote in the Wall Street Journal:

For much of the 2010s, pay in lower-skill occupations lagged behind while professional salaries pulled away. As immigration enforcement has increased, that gap has narrowed. Take construction, which relies heavily on immigrant labor. Wages in the sector grew at roughly 2.5% annually between 2010 and 2017. Now BLS data shows construction wages growing at 3.1% through the first quarter of 2026—above the sector’s pre-enforcement baseline, even as broader private-sector wage growth cooled to 3.4%.

“The unemployment rate for workers ages 22 to 34 who never graduated from college has rarely been lower in the past two decades, according to a new analysis by labor-market think tank Burning Glass Institute,” the newspaper wrote on September 6.

“In 2025, median household income was $87,460, an increase of 2.6 percent from the 2024 estimate of $85,210,” the U.S. Census reported on September 15. “Household income in 2025 was the highest on record dating back to 1967.”