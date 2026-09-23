Report Exposes California’s $11B ‘Shadow Welfare System’ for Illegals

The State of California has spent more than $11 billion tax dollars to give illegal migrants free healthcare, free food, housing, legal assistance, education, smart phones, and even free car insurance, a report finds.

It’s all more evidence of the Democrat Ponzi scheme of subsidizing illegals to give the party more power and more money to spread around to maintain that power.

The state’s generous welfare system is, of course, intended to give California citizens a helping hand when they come on hard times, but the state’s far-left Democrat establishment has warped the programs to support criminal illegals, according to City Journal’s Christopher Rufo.

Rufo calls the abuse a “a shadow welfare system” that hands tax dollars over to noncitizens. And during his reseearch into his article he visited four state offices in Southern California each of them said that illegal aliens are permitted to sign up for California’s public assistance programs. Rufo adds that the state has spent more than $11 billion for illegals.

“Local officials were remarkably transparent. In Glendale, we spoke to a welfare officer about California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI), a state-funded alternative to Supplemental Security Income that provides monthly cash assistance to low-income noncitizens who are elderly or disabled,” Rufo wrote.

“California, illegal immigrants can qualify for CAPI, public health insurance, and various tax credits. Their children qualify for others, including CalWORKs and, as in other states, Section 8 rental subsidies. All told, a family of five in California with two illegal-alien parents, two U.S.-born children, and one illegal-alien grandparent can receive public services worth more than $100,000 per year,” the journalist adds.

The writer even revealed that illegals are eligible “regardless of immigration status” for state-subsidized car insurance so they can drive around without getting arrested for driving without it.

Democrats in the state have achieved this waste by creating smaller, local-based programs that they can funnel state money to and avoid rules preventing tax dollars from going to noncitizens. The state also massages the rules by designating illegals as “permanently residing under color of law” in order to extend benefits to them, even in the face of proscriptions under federal law.

State Democrats also use the excuse of saving the children to extend benefits to illegals Rufo added, and few of these programs have citizenship requirements backed into them.

California is not the only state using subterfuge to skirt federal rules to subsidize illegal migrants. Similar policies are being used in states such as Illinois, New York, and others. But California’s waste is particularly costly, Rufo shows.

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