‘Latino Power’: Rep. Delia Ramirez Wants to Abolish DHS, Create ‘Community Safety’ Immigration Agency

The elected daughter of two Guatemalan illegal migrants is touting “Latino Power” as she demands that $150 billion in funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be redirected to fund illegal migrants.

“We are going to … completely defund and strip authority from ICE and CBP [which] keep lists of you,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) declared in Spanish. She was joined by her pro-migrant allies, including illegal migrants, Islamic advocates, an Asian advocate, a lesbian Chicago politician, and other far-left Democrats.

She added in Spanish:

Instead, we’re going to create a Department of Community Safety where immigration will no longer be handled by the [DHS] department which likes to call immigrants terrorists when it wants to attack them [and] our [immigrant] people will no longer have to live with the fear of this system.

The Democrats’ advocacy for illegal migrants was slammed by mainstream GOP legislators

“@RepDeliaRamirez shows exactly why it’s time to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens: it can empower those with no loyalty to America to dismantle it from within,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) responded.

“It’s called Latina Power, Brandon!” Ramirez retorted.

“I believe in American Power,” Gill replied, adding:

Your parents were illegal aliens who showed no regard for our nation or its laws when they came here. You should be beyond grateful that a legal loophole allowed you to enjoy the fruits of a first world nation. Instead, you’re working to end immigration enforcement– telling actual Americans that their birthright [of citizenship] doesn’t belong to them and that our nation and its culture has no meaning or value to you. You have no love or appreciation for America because, at the end of the day, you still proudly consider yourself a Guatemalan before you are a citizen of America.

In August 2025, Ramirez declared, “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.”

Ramirez’s support for migrants would shift vast wealth and political power from American citizens and their children to migrants and investors. It would exacerbate the wealth transfer that has accelerated since 1990, when Democrats and Republicans united to double legalized migration up to roughly 1 million legalized migrants per year, or roughly 1 migrant for every four births.

The pro-migration policy has deep support in the Democratic Party, partly because migrants help to fund and expand the Democrats’ urban political machines.

In New York, for example, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has created an Office of Community Safety, to shield the city’s huge population of wage-cutting, welfare-using migrants from President Donald Trump’s 2024 deportation mandate.

WATCH — Mamdani Suing the White House over Denying Visas to Immigrants on Welfare: “People Could Die”:

“[W]hat we have to do is actually look at [DHS] and actually turn it into a real immigration force that we want, that’s getting rid of the bad migrants, and it’s helping keep the good migrants in,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Wednesday.

Lobbyists for elite investors also want DHS funding to be redirected back toward wage-cutting migrant workers, sales-expanding migrant consumers, and rent-boosting migrant renters.

Ramirez’s event included many references to “our people,” plus comments in Spanish, and Spanish pronunciations of attendees’ names.

Notably, Ramirez’s event had little representation from African Americans but did include an organizer of Latinos employed in Chicago-area warehouses.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) also slammed Ramirez: