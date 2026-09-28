Critics are bashing Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu for funding a program that trains migrants in political activism.

Wu’s funding benefits the city program called Immigrants Lead Boston operated by Wu’s Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement designed to identify and give aid to “emerging leaders” in the migrant community, Fox News reported.

The program is taking heat for explicitly excluding U.S.-born residents from being qualified to win one of the scholarships while using tax dollars for the sole benefit of migrants.

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Wu’s administration is paying migrants $575 to enroll in a ten-week civic-engagement and community-organizing course to help migrants grow their political power to replace Americans.

Registration documents tell enrollees that no legal status is required to earn a grant.

“Classes cover organizing, public narrative, city government, immigration history, racism, and equity,” according to the New Bedford Guide.

The program is also sponsored by the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, which funds deportation-defense lawyers and opposes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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Graduates of the program have used their training to advocate for driver’s licenses for illegal aliens and have used the training to push rent control across the city, the New Boston Post reported.

City officials have refused to report just how many migrants have enrolled and graduated from the training program being funded by city tax dollars.

The program has not been limited to the $575 payouts. In 2025, the same program offered grants of up to $10,000 per enrollee.

Boston’s PBS station, GBH-TV, reported that city hall offered $4.5 million for migrants through both private and public funding.

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