Americans strongly support President Donald Trump’s 2024 election mandate, says a new poll by Harvard CAPS and Harris.

Seventy-seven percent of registered voters support “Deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes,” says the poll of 2,200 registered voters, conducted September 26-28.

Fifty-one percent support “Allowing federal immigration authorities to access information on low-income families, including sharing personal data from Medicaid and SNAP recipients, and tax statements filed by immigrants.”

Fifty percent support “Giving immigration officers the power to deny green cards to those using public benefits.”

The new survey apparently did not ask for support for deporting all migrants, even though it asked that question in prior surveys.

A September poll by Politico, however, shows a modest divide among Trump’s 2024 supporters.

RELATED: Trump — Our Crime Numbers Are So Good Because of Deportations

Roughly 14 percent of “MAGA” supporters, and roughly 31 percent of non-Trump supporters, said Trump’s “deportation campaign” is “too aggressive,” reported Politico, which is owned by a pro-migration German media empire.

The poll also showed that roughly 33 percent of Trump’s supporters said legalized migration is “too difficult.”

The poll is based on a mid-September online survey of 2,064 random adults — not likely voters — and it prodded them to oppose deportations. For example, it pushed respondents to provide reasons why “people” — not “migrants” or “illegal aliens” — should not be deported. The result was that only 55 percent of respondents backed the deportation of “people convicted of serious violent or sexual offenses.”

That 55 percent is far below the 77 percent result reported by Harvard Harris.

Politico added:

“A lot of it has to do with how you talk about it. They don’t want amnesty for people who have broken the law. They want everybody to do it the right way,” said a person close to the White House granted anonymity to discuss how Republicans are viewing the issue. “They understand that some people might be law-abiding, hard working.” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said POLITICO is “skewing data to paint a false narrative.” “The American people sent President Trump back to the White House to stop the invasion of our country and deport the millions of illegal aliens Biden and Democrats allowed into the country. The president is delivering on his promises,” she said.

The new Harvard Harris poll shows public support for Trump’s immigration actions at 48 percent, which is the highest of the 11 issue areas covered by the poll.

Trump’s success in blocking illegal migration, his removal of roughly 2 million migrants, and the growing concern about other issues have lowered the urgency of the migration issue for most Americans.

For example, only 12 percent of GOP voters described migration as their most important personal issue, behind inflation and the repair of American merit culture.

Americans’ wages are slowly rising, and their housing costs are dipping as Trump’s deputies continue to deport migrants. However, Iran has pushed up inflation by narrowing the supply of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

“From August 2025 to August 2026, wages grew 0.29 percentage points faster than inflation,” said a September 25 report from USAFacts.org, adding: