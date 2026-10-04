JD Vance Is Building Coalition for H-1B Reforms

“The H-1B program is completely broken, and I’d be very supportive of just eliminating it,” Vice President JD Vance said on October 1.

Vance is gradually expanding his criticism of the white-collar replacement programs, in step with expanding support from Silicon Valley investors who want a compromise reform amid increasing public opposition.

“He’s certainly trying to gain more attention to this,” said Chris Chmielenski, a founder of the Immigration Accountability Project (IAP) advocacy group.

“The vice president is a strong messenger for conservatives … [and] this would be a natural area for [Democrats] to also speak out on,” he told Breitbart News.

RELATED: There Is SO MUCH Fraud in the H-1B Visa Program

“Vance could very well be the strongest vice president the country has ever had,” Kevin Lynn, the founder of U.S. Tech Workers, told Breitbart News. “He understands the impact of the visa programs; he understands the importance of putting America and Americans first.”

“My belief on this is the H-1B program has been totally taken advantage of, not just by technology companies [but also] by accounting firms, by people who are basically defrauding the American worker,” Vance told Jack Posobiec at Human Events, adding:

If you want to say, “Oh, I’d like to bring a genius into the United States of America,” you can have that conversation. But if you’re going to bring in an accountant making $45,000 a year to replace an accountant who’s an American making $60,000 a year-that’s not you using the program to bring in a genius. That’s you destroying American jobs and defrauding the American people.

Vance reported the video, earning more than four million views.

But Vance has little power in D.C., except his growing influence as the leading GOP candidate for 2028. “Tell your congressman to fix this program,” Vance said, adding, “Meanwhile, we in the Trump administration are trying to at least make it less fraudulent.”

The program imports roughly 120,000 workers each year, and keeps roughly 900,000 foreign workers in U.S. jobs. The total includes roughly 750,000 H-1B workers, plus at least 100,000 spouses, nearly all of whom hold jobs that would otherwise be held by skilled American college graduates.

Various other visa programs boost the number of foreign contract workers up to roughly 1.5 million.

The program is touted as a cost saver for companies. But it replaces American professionals with self-serving networks of mixed-skill, featherbedded, and often unproductive workers. The networks generate huge wealth — often through kickbacks — for their ethnic-aligned, Indian-origin CEOs and managers, at a huge cost to shareholders and innovation.

Vance has rallied government officials, political allies, and even some business allies in the tech sector — and has also forced admissions from H-1B advocates.

“We have learned that the program was riddled with fraud,” investor David Sacks told Vance during a mid-September event for the All-In podcast. “What’s happening with that?”

“This [political compromise] is the Venn diagram overlap of [investor] Jason Calacanis and [Trump advisor] Stephen Miller — it’s a very small area,” Vance replied, adding:

Congress is not going to pass a law changing this — there just isn’t the political will to do it. So we’re doing a lot within the confines, of course, of what we’re allowed to do legally. We’ve gotten sued on some of this stuff, but I think fundamentally we’re on the right on both the law and the policy. The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to make sure it does.

This week, for example, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targeted Sibitalent Corp. for apparently excluding an American from tech jobs.

The Inspector General at the Department of Labor is also investigating the fast-growing evidence of anti-American hiring at medical centers.

Vance’s foray has prompted howls from libertarians who claim he is promoting socialism by trying to curb employers’ profitable ability to import subsidized labor from outside the U.S. labor market.

He is also getting criticism from centrists who recognize that the visa programs were carefully created to give C-suite employers a labor-market and a political advantage over white-collar professionals.

Establishment media outlets are ignoring Vance’s push, partly because any focus on the visas will force reporters to follow the money. But that path, however, leads straight to their own employers, such as Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post and Amazon Corp.

Vance’s focus on the H-1B and other visa programs is politically difficult for business groups to attack, partly because it is wrapped in his popular push against fraud.

“JD Vance understands what’s going on in terms of the harm this is doing American workers,” said Kevin Lynn, founder of US Tech Workers. He added:

The question is, are we going to have to wait until 2029 to get a policy from this adminstration? My hope is it will be in 2027 that we will either see significant reforms or the H-1B abolished.

The controlled workforce provided by the multiple visa programs has imposed a dormitory culture that has replaced the vibrant, frontier-like culture that produced so many business innovations, said Lynn, adding:

This Wild West has been replaced with a plantation system, where the few independents out there are really left trying to eke out an existence day to day, soil [because major employers] made damn sure to lock it all down for themselves. “They’re not going to allow a challenger to Google to come up, they’re not going to allow a challenger to Oracle to come up, and now they’re trying to control the AI space, you know.

The stakes are very high, especially as more Artificial Intelligence absorbs more business and culture, said Chmielenski: