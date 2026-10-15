DHS Touts Trump Record, 3 Million Migrants Sent Home

The Department of Homeland Security has reported that more than three million illegal migrants have left the U.S., including about 2.2 million who self-deported since the president returned to office in 2024.

DHS announced that it has deported nearly 900,000 illegal immigrants and taken another 900,000 into custody since May, Fox News reported.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportation,” the DHS said in a statement.

DHS added that the president’s policy of offering migrants a cash payout to self-deport costs significantly less than the regular deportation system.

In March of 2025, the Trump administration announced the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile app that can be used by illegal aliens looking to self-deport from the United States rather than wait for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to detain and deport them.

The department also noted that the Trump administration has created the most secure U.S. border in history.

The White House said in a statement on Thursday:

While radical Democrats push open-border policies, President Trump and Republicans are putting Americans first—securing the border, deporting the WORST OF THE WORST dangerous criminal illegal aliens, and restoring law and order. The American people voted for secure borders and rejected the radical Democrats’ lawless agenda that threatens public safety, economic security, the rule of law, and our way of life.

The White House also laid out some of the successes of the administration’s immigration policies.

The list of successes includes the fact that not one illegal migrant has been released at the border for sixteen consecutive months. Also border apprehensions are down 94 percent in August, CBP seized 73% more drugs this year through August than during the same period of 2024, ICE has arrested more than 10,000 gang members and 2,100 known or suspected terrorists, and ICE has increased its agent count from 10,000 to 22,000.

The White House also noted that “More than 157,000 migrant children — many of whom were lost by the Biden Administration and were victims of sex and labor trafficking — have been located.”

DHS has instituted several policies to speed up deportation, including large fines meant to convince illegal migrants to leave the country.

In July DHS announced $84 billion in fines against 103,000 illegal migrants.

The fines are part of the Trump administration’s multifaceted campaign to implement the deportation mandate he was given in November 2024. The forced departure of economic migrants will help younger Americans win higher wages and cheaper rents and will pressure politicians and elites to sympathize with ordinary Americans instead of with employers and migrants.

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