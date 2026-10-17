Tom Emmer, the number three Republican in the House and highest-ranking lawmaker from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home state, is calling for the Somalia-born leftist to be jailed and deported if it is found she or her family lied on her citizenship paperwork.

Omar is under federal investigation as the result of allegations that reportedly include she and/or her father lied about when she was born on immigration paperwork in order to obtain her citizenship after her family fled the troubled African country in the 1990s.

If her reported birthdate indicating she was younger than 18 at the time of her naturalization was false, her citizenship would not be valid and she would not qualify for the naturalization requirement for her to serve in Congress.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that “there have been rumors for years” about Omar.

“If proven true, she should face consequences,” he said.

Omar and other Democrats, including House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, (D-NY) have been pushing back, claiming the probe is a political persecution by President Donald Trump against a lawmaker who is a frequent critic.

They also accuse the administration of malevolent timing with the investigation surfacing weeks before the critical midterm election.

But Emmer didn’t hold back.

He told Fox, “I would say first she should probably serve time in the gray bar motel and then get the hell out of here. She should go back to where she came from … [i]f it’s determined that she lied to gain citizenship.”

Omar is a member of the high-profile, far-left legislative clique known as the “Squad” with other members, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Earlier this week federal agents raided Omar’s home and seized her cellphone as well as other items.

The allegations are reportedly linked to her father becoming an American citizen in 2000, the year supporters say Omar was 17, automatically qualifying her for naturalized citizenship as a legal minor and daughter of a naturalized citizen.

If she was 18, as recently alleged by some, she would have to seek citizenship through the established process herself for those immigrants, such as green card holders, who seek it.

Omar posted on X after the raid:

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.

Omar’s allies and other critics of the probe have called it an unprecedented action with fewer than three weeks before midterm Election Day on Nov. 3.

Jeffries and his top deputies called the raid “deeply disturbing” and essentially accused the president of immigration lawfare.

Emmer countered bluntly.

“I think she is a liar,” Emmer told Fox on camera. “I think she is a fraud.”

Emmer argued the probe was not political, pointing to the judicially authorized search warrant for Omar’s home.

“That judge had to determine that there was probable cause that a federal crime has been committed,” Emmer said. “And I’ll tell you what, as long as it was Ilhan Omar, it was going to be scrutinized to the very detail.”

He added, “So the fact that they issued the warrant in the first place and then executed it, I mean maybe after all these years, someone is finally going to hold Ilhan Omar accountable.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.