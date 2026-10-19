NY Mayor Mamdani Demands Parking Lot Owners Ban ICE Agents

New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is trying to block ICE operations in New York by denying overnight parking slots for federal agents’ vehicles.

Mamdani, the leader of the state’s communist and environmental coalition, along with 100 Democrat officials across the sanctuary state, joined together in a letter asking parking lot and parking garage owners to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal officers that they are not welcome, according to the Gothamist.

“Make it known to ICE that it is not authorized to use your garages and lots,” the radical mayor says in his letter.

The letter comes on the tail of the slight wounding of criminal illegal migrant Oscar Belgal, a Dominican national who tried to use his vehicle to run down and injure or kill ICE agents who were trying to arrest him.

Mamdani’s letter cites the shooting of the gangbanger in the request to parking lot owners to ban federal agents from the properties.

RELATED: Mamdani Suing the White House over Denying Visas to Immigrants on Welfare — “People Could Die”

The letter is also signed by New York’s Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; and dozens of state and local Democrat officials. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and most of the City Council also signed onto the letter.

A DHS spokesperson said that federal immigration operations would continue despite the mayor’s efforts to ban them from parking lots and garages.

“Mayor Mamdani should be grateful to our brave law enforcement officers for cleaning up the streets of NYC since he won’t,” the DHS spokesperson said, according to The Hill. “Luckily, no terminated parking will stop ICE from deporting criminal illegal aliens to make New York safe again.”

This missive in New York is not the first time a Democrat has demanded parking lot owners ban ICE agents.

In August, Democrats in Boston moved to ban ICE from renting or purchasing space to park their vehicles, even though there is no ICE facility in the city.

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