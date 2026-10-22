JD Vance Says Abdul El-Sayed Shows ‘Revulsion to Native-Born Americans’

Abdul El-Sayed should be asked why he tried in 2017 to conceal his birth in the United States, Vice President JD Vance told streaming host Mark Halperin.

“I would ask him why he lied about his immigration status,” Vance responded when Halperin asked what question Vance would direct at El-Sayed, adding:

Normally, people say that you lie about being a member of a group that is disfavored. Why did he lie about being an American citizen?… This is a guy who was born and raised in Michigan, and he has said in the past that he was an immigrant from North Africa or an immigrant from Egypt or wherever. Why would you lie and say that you didn’t come from America when you did?

Vance explained his question:

The thing that really bothers me about him is not really any specific view that he has… The lack of gratitude he shows for the United States of America [despite] the fact that he was raised by a couple of white step-grandparents, but [he] seems to have a real sense of revulsion towards native-born Americans. I don’t get it.

“I don’t know where it comes from, and it makes me think that there’s something very dark going on,” Vance added.

On October 13, journalist Chuck Ross reported in the Washington Free Beacon.com:

Abdul El-Sayed called himself “an immigrant from North Africa” at the Michigan Democratic Party’s spring 2017 convention… “I’m done with this notion that certain kinds of people cannot rise up to be a part of leadership in this society,” he said at the convention, according to video footage obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. “We have an opportunity to rethink the way we do government,” said El-Sayed, “despite the fact that I may be an immigrant from North Africa.”

In 2017, El-Sayed was running for governor and was trying to win support from the party’s progressive and Islamic factions.

“What does it say about the prevailing social attitudes of American elites that a person would actually feel compelled to lie about whether they had come from this country as if it was something to be ashamed of?” said Vance.

El-Sayed is a leading figure in the Red/Green international alliance of progressive radicals and Islamic activists that has gained massive influence in the Democratic Party and has transformed left-wing parties in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The alliance emphasizes a hostility to citizens’ rights to enforce national borders, labor markets, and shared civic norms. For example, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has undermined the value of American citizenship by repeatedly declaring that illegal migrants are New Yorkers.

El-Sayed — whose full name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed — has repeatedly said he is an observant Muslim. Progressives however have been unwilling to admit the anti-liberal and theocratic goals of the Islamic ideology, despite the vehemence and volume of Islamic declarations, including demands that Muslims treat non-Muslims with revulsion.

Some Republican politicians have spotlighted the increasingly anti-American attitudes of the Red/Green alliance. “They put the interest of illegal aliens above American citizens, and then they call it racist if we say, ‘Well, wait a second, the first responsibility of any elected official is to take care of American citizens!'” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said in early October.

https://x.com/daveatherton/status/1673649524164771841