Video: ‘Translators’ Openly Direct Somali Migrants Voting in Maine

Democrat-aligned Somali “translators” were recorded apparently guiding elderly Somali immigrant voters on how to vote inside supposedly private election booths in Maine in a likely violation of the law.

The controversy erupted after Jon Fetherston of the conservative Maine Wire observed and recorded Somali women in hijabs instructing elderly voters in how to vote. Fetherston revealed that the Somali “translators” seemed to be approaching voters, walking them to a voting booth, and then pointing out who to vote for on the ballot. If that was the case, it would be a violation of Maine election law.

The report on X forced the Lewiston County Clerk to issue a guide telling voters how they are legally allowed to access translators.

In Maine, a voter can request help from a translator if needed, but the request has to be made by the voter. A translator is not legally allowed approach voters and inquire if they are in need of a translator. They also are not allowed to stand inside the voting area and wait for other voters to walk in.

The Lewiston Clerk noted that translators are not allowed to make selections for the voter and cannot handle the ballot at any time. Translators are also required to read the entire ballot selections out loud to voters, not just read off individual candidate names, or just point to names.

In addition, only one translator is allowed in the booth with a voter. Fetherston’s photos of the polling place seemed to show two “translators” in the booth with one elderly voter.

Ultimately, the poll workers asked the “translator” to leave despite the woman’s insistence that she intended to stay and “help” Somali voters fill out their ballots.

In other Maine polling place news, Maine Wire also caught Democrat State Rep. Scott Harriman holding a political demonstration inside an early voting place, which is also a violation of state election laws.

The demonstration was reportedly organized by the extremist, left-wing Soros-funded Maine People’s Alliance and was held just outside the room where voters were filling out their ballots.

Maine’s election law bans any electioneering from being conducted within 250 feet from a polling place. Yet the Democrat state rep. was holding his rally right outside the door of the voting chamber, only feet away from voting machines and right where voters were entering and exiting the polling place.

WATCH:

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston