Zohran Mamdani Instructs Illegal Migrants How to Dodge ICE

New York City’s (NYC) socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised illegal aliens on how to dodge U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and instructed them on their rights.

In a video posted to X with English subtitles, Mamdani, speaking in Spanish, explained that ICE agents “cannot legally enter” private spaces unless they have a judicial order, and that illegal migrants have the right to be silent.

“If you encounter ICE, these are your rights,” Mamdani said. “First, ICE cannot legally enter private spaces without a judicial order. These spaces include your home, hospitals, churches, and private areas of your workplace.”

Mamdani continued to explain that on documents, the illegal aliens should keep an eye out for the words, “United States District Court” and for a judge’s signature. The NYC mayor added that if the agents “don’t have a judicial order,” they can state that they “do not consent” to the ICE agents entering.

“Second, you have the right to remain silent. If ICE stops you on the street, ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ If the agent says yes, walk away calmly. Speak with a lawyer before signing any documents or making any decisions about your immigration status or case,” Mamdani continued. “Third, you are not alone. Anyone can call the city’s immigration legal support line.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Mamdani, who “used his citizenship to win the city’s mayoralty at the head of a ‘Red/Green’ coalition of migrants, Muslims” and progressives, has referred to criminal illegal aliens as being New Yorkers:

Mamdani’s declaration means he is forcing Americans in New York to share their civic spaces, culture-setting ability, limited economic resources, and political power with all foreigners who sneak into the city. That demand is shared by an increasing number of Democrats. Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Muslim who got citizenship after his foreign-born parents brought him to the Unite States at age seven in 1991. He used his citizenship to win the city’s mayoralty at the head of a “Red/Green” coalition of migrants, Muslims, progressives, college graduates, Latinos, and blacks.

In a letter with roughly “100 Democrat officials across the sanctuary state,” Mamdani requested that “parking lot and parking garage owners” inform ICE agents that they are not welcome. The letter came after Oscar Belgal, a criminal illegal alien, “tried to use his vehicle to run down and injure or kill ICE agents who were trying to arrest him,” Breitbart News reported.

Mamdani’s comments advising illegal aliens on how to dodge ICE agents comes as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials along with New York state officials “raided dozens of adult care centers” as part of an investigation regarding Medicaid fraud, according to Fox5NY.