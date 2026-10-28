ICE Arrests 2 More Haitian Illegal Aliens in Ohio Food Stamp Crackdown

ICE has arrested two more Haitian illegal aliens in Ohio accused of illegally collecting food stamps.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sources confirmed both arrests. The two men have final deportation orders against them, and both were let into the country during the Biden administration, one of them through the CBP One cell phone app.

Icles Cerome was picked up in Westerville on Monday. He crossed illegally into Brownsville, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2023, and Border Patrol caught and released him. An immigration judge ordered him deported on Jan. 30, 2024, roughly a month after he got here. Fox was told that he admitted to ICE officers he receives SNAP benefits in Ohio.

Clairinor Duclerc was arrested in Columbus on Tuesday. He used the CBP One app to enter the country at California’s San Ysidro crossing on March 29, 2024, and an immigration judge signed his final removal order on Jan. 20, 2025. Franklin County has an active bench warrant out for him. Duclerc told agents he lives in Ohio with his Haitian wife and the couple’s 1-year-old son, who is a U.S. citizen.

Both arrests are part of a nationwide operation the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rolled out last week. The first round brought in five people – four Haitian nationals and one Cuban national – and DHS called it the “opening salvo” of a much larger push.

The four Haitian nationals arrested in that first round were all Ohio cases, according to the Springfield News-Sun, including one man taken into custody near a Springfield shopping center in August after he tried to run from agents on foot.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said illegal aliens who had no right to enter the country in the first place are the last people who should be drawing SNAP benefits.

“These programs are for Americans only,” Mullin said.

Roughly 41,900 noncitizens received SNAP benefits in Ohio last year, according to the state Department of Job and Family Services, which says many of them are lawful permanent residents.

Federal prosecutors have brought separate SNAP cases in Ohio, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts and Arizona, including an Ohio indictment over an alleged $29.7 million scheme.

The Justice Department says the opening sweep turned up nearly $42 million in SNAP fraud, and close to $45 million in total government losses.