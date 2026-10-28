Six Legal Migrants Arrested in Maine for $50M Health Fraud

Six people have been arrested in Maine after a federal grand jury indicted them for health care fraud conspiracy and other charges, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine reported on Tuesday.

Those arrested include Noora Abd, a/k/a “Um Mohammed,” 37, Faysal Kalayaf Manahe, a/k/a “Abu Aziz,” 51, Adel Al Rashid, a/k/a “Abu Ayman,” 47, Sura Almohammed, a/k/a “Um Ayman,” 47, Ether Alyaseen, 46, and Mohammed Alkhalaf, a/k/a “Abu Stayf,” 41, all of whom are connected to Community Home Health Care LLC.

In this, the first major indictment for health care fraud in Maine, the defendants are each charged with health care fraud conspiracy. Noora Abd and Faysal Kalayaf Manahe were hit with additional charges of trying to obstruct the investigation, and Mohammed Alkhalaf additionally charged with making false statements.

The indictment identifies Noora Abd as being the principal proprietor of the company and was named as the recipient of MainCare payments for “personal care services,” while the others are listed as employees in various capacities. The indictment goes on to allege the defendants submitted false Electronic Visit Verifications claiming to have performed personal care services for clients when, in fact, no services were provided to anyone.

“Health care fraud – in all its forms – costs all of us, and today’s arrests should make it clear that if, as alleged in the indictment returned last week, you steal from our health care system for your own financial gain, you too, will be shut down and brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Benson said in the statement. “Protecting the integrity of all our federally funded health care programs for those who really need them is paramount. I am grateful for the hard work of our federal and state investigative partners, and our own attorneys and staff, in this important Homeland Security Task Force investigation.”

The defendants face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or twice the total loss due to fraudulent claims, and up to 3 years of supervised release if convicted on the charges. A conviction for obstructing a health care fraud investigation carries up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. If convicted of making false statements, the sentence would be up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

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