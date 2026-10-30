Vice President JD Vance urged Americans on Friday to vote Republican in Tuesday’s midterm elections after sharing a video showing migrants traveling through Mexico who said they hoped Democrat victories would lead to changes in President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“When Democrats get elected, the border gets flooded,” Vance wrote on X. “No one understands that better than the murderers, rapists, and drug runners south of our border. Vote Republican next Tuesday.”

Vance shared a post by independent journalist Julio Rosas, who said another migrant caravan had left southern Mexico in October. Some migrants interviewed for the report expressed hope that Democratic gains in Congress would push the United States away from Trump’s immigration policies.

“Everybody [is] waiting for the Democrats to win,” one migrant said.

Vance used the footage to argue that the election would have consequences for border security, warning voters that electing Democrats would encourage more people to attempt to enter the United States.

The caravan’s departure comes as the Trump administration warns migrants traveling north through Mexico that they will not be permitted to enter the country illegally.

Responding to footage of a caravan earlier in October, the Department of Homeland Security said there was “absolutely ZERO chance” the group would be allowed into the United States. The department said the administration would continue defending the border.

Local reporting on caravans departing southern Mexico this month described groups that included families with children and people previously deported from the United States. Some wanted to reunite with relatives still living there, while others planned to remain in Mexico and seek employment.

Migrants interviewed by Diario del Soconusco acknowledged that Trump’s immigration policies had made reaching the United States more difficult. Some said they were considering settling in Mexican cities where relatives or friends could help them find work.