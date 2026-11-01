NBC Poll: Republicans Lead on Migration and Economy

The public has more trust in Republicans to handle migration and the economy, even as almost three in four registered voters say they are unhappy with President Donald Trump’s economy, according to an NBC poll.

The GOP is ahead by 11 points on migration, and by 2 points on the economy, according to the NBC poll of registered voters, conducted October 28-30.

The GOP’s 11-point advantage is a major achievement amid the establishment media’s relentless and emotional opposition to Trump’s deportation mandate. The heart-tugging coverage downplays the economic and civic gains for Americans from deportations and includes many sob stories about illegal migrants who are being forced to go back home.

The Republicans’ election-eve advantage on migration exists because solid majorities support the deportation of all illegal migrants, including migrants who have not committed violent crimes. Breitbart News has reported on many of these polls, including the rising opposition to legalized migration amid the sudden prominence of the Democrats’ corps of pro-migration, foreign-born, and Muslim politicians, such as Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota.

The GOP has also been making moves to curb the legalized migration of white-collar workers, such as the H-1B workers that have displaced millions of American college graduates.

But the GOP’s advantage on migration is less important for critical swing voters because Trump has successfully shut down the TV-displayed chaos and damage of illegal migration.

The NBC poll shows the public gives Democrats a generic advantage over Republican candidates of 52 percent to 45 percent. That skew, however, may be concentrated in Democrat districts.

Also, the Democrats’ generic advantage is accompanied by lower public confidence in Democrats. For example, just 29 percent of voters support Democrats, while 38 percent support the GOP.

But the Democrats can expect a massive turnout, partly because Trump has only 40 percent support and 60 percent opposition.

The Democrats’ generic advantage is built on widespread unhappiness with personal incomes amid inflation and a fast-growing economy. The rising costs of many everyday goods are highlighted by the high cost of gasoline amid the war against Iran’s government. NBC reported: