Nolte: Illegal Immigrant Protected by New York Sanctuary Laws Allegedly Kidnaps and Stabs 15-Year-Old

A 15-year-old girl is seen on surveillance video fleeing the home of an illegal immigrant who entered the country illegally during the Biden administration and was then protected from deportation by Democrat-run New York’s sanctuary laws after a July arrest.

Her arrival and escape were caught on a home video camera.

The 15-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by 23-year-old Abubakarr Barrie, an unlicensed cab driver from Sierra Leone. The teen claims she asked Barrie for a ride on the night of October 22. According to police, after she realized that he was driving the wrong way, she asked why and “he became violent, placing his arm around her neck and head so she could not move while she was strapped into her seatbelt.”

The police report adds: “After Mr. Barrie stopped the car, she advised that he got out of the above vehicle and forced her out of the car by grabbing her by the arms pushing her towards the rear of a home.”

She told the police that “he pushed her down a tiny set of steps leading into the home, where he led her into a tiny room and advised her to put her phone down and not to scream.”

After they were inside, she claims, “Mr. Barrie began stabbing her all over her body, so she said she began scratching and clawing at Mr. Barrie’s body, in an effort to flee.”

She told police that she got away after hitting him with a fire extinguisher. The video shows her fleeing the house with no clothes or shoes about 45 minutes after she entered. Police eventually found her and reported that she had been stabbed numerous times and had a collapsed lung.

The video was discovered by the homeowner who rented the basement apartment to the suspect.

There is one major discrepancy between the video and the victim’s statement. In the video, she looks to be following Barrie voluntarily into the apartment. So, nothing in the video justifies her claim that he “forced her out of the car by grabbing her by the arms, pushing her towards the rear of a home.”

Regardless, she was stabbed, she did flee his home, and she did identify him as her attacker.

What’s more, Barrie never should have been allowed into the country, he never should have been dropped into this community by the Biden administration, and he sure as hell should not have been allowed to escape deportation after he was arrested in July and charged with “possession of a forged instrument.”

After that July arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer, which New York refused to honor, and Barrie was right back out on the streets.

“This tragedy would never have happened were it not for the multiple failures of sanctuary policies,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “First, Biden’s open borders let this monster into our country; then, sanctuary politicians in New York refused to hand him over to ICE and released him after a previous arrest three months before this horrific crime.”

It’s more than a little nuts that Democrats would rather release criminal illegals into communities instead of deporting them.

It is entirely nuts that the people at risk in these communities continue to vote for the Democrats releasing these criminals.