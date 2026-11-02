Trump Administration Arrests 230 Migrant Truckers over 15 States in Safety Crackdown

More than 230 illegal migrant truck drivers were arrested during the Department of Homeland Security’s “Operation Guardian” through October, the Trump administration announced this week.

DHS revealed the results in a November 2 announcement in which Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the operation took place during a 72-hour window between October 26 and October 28.

The operation netted more than 230 illegal migrants, including 40 who held Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

Sec. Mullin blasted states such as California and New York for “issuing CDLs to individuals that are not qualified to drive.”

“Too many American lives have been lost because sanctuary states have issued CDLs to tens of thousands of illegal aliens who are unqualified, poorly vetted, do not speak English, and have known criminal histories,” DHS said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which cooperated in the operation, noted that they helped arrest migrants with outstanding felony warrants, detained six individuals who had a teen girl in their vehicle and who are suspected of sex trafficking, and one suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle and assaulted police officers while being arrested.

Officers in Indiana also participated in the campaign and noted that they patrolled “secondary and bypass routes” that criminals often take to bypass law enforcement activities on the main roads.

“[Illegal alien truckers] absolutely wreak havoc on actual companies that are doing it right. What we’re trying, through the DHS, our partners with state and local officials, is we are trying to restore law and order again. We’re trying to take these unsafe drivers off the road,” Sec. Mullin said.

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