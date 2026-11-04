The GOP wipeout and retirements have eliminated two-thirds of the 15 GOP legislators who cosponsored Rep. Marie Salazar “dignidad” amnesty-and-cheap-labor bill.

In sharp contrast to the dignidad backers, GOP Rep. Brandon Gill — a leading opponent of mass migration — won his Texas district, even as his voters also supported far-left James Talarico for governor.

The pro-migration losers include Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Young Kim (R-CA).

Salazar has narrowly squeezed past her Democrat opponent by 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent, but faces a recount. Another supporter, Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, is also facing a recount.

Co-sponsors Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wa) have retired after spending years trying to pass pro-migration bills.

Salazar has touted her bill as cheap labor for business groups, saying in April:

When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more …. Who else? The farmers, people in the dairy business. We all like milk, right? Well, there are 150,000 jobs available in agriculture right now … Manufacturers! I don’t know anyone in the manufacturing world, but I do know that the National Association of Manufacturers decided to do a public press conference to support [the] Dignidad [bill] … It’s agricultural, construction, hospitality [sectors].

The establishment media, however, hides Salazar’s push to extract subservient cheap labor from developing countries. For example, CBSnews.com posted on November 4:

Salazar, meanwhile, supported stronger border security while pushing for changes to the nation’s immigration system that would provide legal status to some undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for years. During the campaign, Salazar publicly challenged President Donald Trump over some of his administration’s immigration enforcement policies, saying some enforcement efforts had gone too far.

Amid the defeats, Republicans outpolled Democrats on immigration 44 percent to 40 percent, according to exit polls on Tuesday.

After the election, Vice President JD Vance is warning that business groups will try to blame popular immigration enforcement for the wipeout and claim it should be ditched to rebuild support among working voters.