Spending Data Shows Democrats Dodged Immigration Issue in 2026 Campaign

Spending data shows how Democrats dodged, ducked, and downplayed the migration issue during the 2026 campaign because they knew voters support curbs that help Americans gain wages and build families.

The Democratic advertising that targeted the immigration issue dropped sharply from third place in the Democrat-only primaries down to 35th place in the general election, according to an Axios.com report on November 4.

This shift in focus towards economic populism was embraced by the new far-left Latina governor of Texas, Gina Hinojosa (D), who told the New York Times:

If I were to pick a label to describe what are my politics, it would be economic populism… we have working Texans who are up against tech giants, big tech. So I chose this title to define what is my politics because I think this has to be the politics at the moment to meet the challenges of the moment.

“Centrist and far-left candidates alike drilled down on the economy, and largely avoided being drawn into culture wars [including immigration] that have cost Democrats in recent elections,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jonathan Cowan, president of a group called Third Way… argued Democrats would be wise to stay focused on the issues that helped get them elected. “It is not a mandate for impeaching the president, nor it is a mandate for extreme issues like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All,” he said.

The shift away from migration made sense for Democrats, because migration was the GOP’s main strength in the election, despite the administration’s steadfast refusal to penalize employers who drag down wages by hiring millions of illegals and visa workers.

However, Trump did little to show the economic benefits of migration, even as some of his officials spotlighted the beneficial reduction in rents. Also, GOP candidates spent little to showcase the economic benefits, facing constant pressure from pro-migration donors and employers.

Unsurprisingly, pro-migration lobbies and reporters are now eager to claim the Democrats’ populist win is a justification to import more wage-cutting, diversity-expanding, rent-raising migrants.

“On day one, the new Congress should use its oversight and legislative authority to… [begin] the bipartisan work necessary to build a modern immigration system that serves American families, businesses, communities, and our national interest,” claimed the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

“The 2026 election results sent a clear message: millions of Hispanic, independent, and rural voters joined Americans across the country in punishing Republicans over mass deportations and high costs,” said the American Business Immigration Coalition, which is closely tied to the FWD.us investor lobby for amnesty and cheap labor.

A few GOP legislators and media members are also zig-zagging towards a giveaway, despite the destruction of the pro-migration caucus assembled by Rep. Marie Salazar (R-FL).

GOP reformers, however, want more focus on the practical economic benefits of immigration enforcement.