Rep. Laura Gillen Says Democrat Majority Will Extend TPS Amnesty for Haitians

The new Democratic majority in Congress can restore the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for migrant Haitians, Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) said.

“The fight to protect our Haitian neighbors and pass my bill extending TPS for Haiti will gain even more momentum with a Democratic majority in Congress,” Gillen wrote in a post on X. “I’ve stood by our Haitian community and now look forward to working with my new colleagues to get this done.”

Gillen’s post comes days after Democrats took the majority in both the House and Senate. Gillen’s bill will likely get 60 votes in the Senate, and the question will be whether President Donald Trump will veto it.

In June, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to approve the Trump administration ending TPS amnesty for “at least 450,000 Haitian migrants” allowed into the United States under the Biden administration.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that the Supreme Court’s decision was “good news for many Americans” and meant that “the Haitian migrants will lose their work permits, access to government aid, drivers’ licenses, and legal residency”:

The decision is good news for many Americans, including the citizens of Springfield, Ohio. The Ohio town has been radically disrupted because the local elite welcomed at least 10,000 wage-cutting, rent-spiking, diversity-boosting Haitian migrants into the city’s jobs, homes, schools, welfare offices, and roadways. The decision means that the Haitian migrants will lose their work permits, access to government aid, drivers’ licenses, and legal residency. In turn, employers will face fines if they keep employing the Haitians instead of Americans, and landlords will have to negotiate cheaper rents for Americans as Haitians move out of the local housing market.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in August that Haitians were self-deporting to Canada after the Trump administration ended TPS amnesty for Haitians.