The international banker who is Canada’s Prime Minister has announced he will import 2.3 million extra migrants to reanimate an economy paralyzed by millions of prior migrants.

“We are masters of our destiny,” banker and liberal party chief Mark Carney posted on Twitter, as his deputies revealed his sure-to-pass budget plan that will bring a record 2.3 million migrants over the next three years — even though 1.5 million Canadians lack jobs.

“It is a disaster,” responded Carney’s rival, Pierre Poilievre, who leads Canada’s conservative party. “Our economy is collapsing in real time … Canadian jobs should go to Canadians first,” Poilievre said on November 6.

“Why are they doing it?” Poilievre asked at another event:

Of course you know why they’re doing it. There are corporate power brokers want to use the labor to drive down wages and charge more rent, and they’ll profit by continuing to destroy the working class. And we want exactly the opposite: less immigration, [and] controlled [so we] bring in only the people who can contribute, and only in the numbers for which there is healthcare jobs and housing available.

Carney’s bloc of 2.3 million includes new migrants, temporary migrants, and permanent status for prior temporary migrants. They will enter a nation of 42 million, which already includes roughly 8.3 million subsidized migrants — and a declining number of jobs. In the last three months, Canada lost 114,000 jobs.

His very unpopular plan is so ambitious that it will deliver two immigrants for every Canadian birth over the next three years. It will add one migrant for every 20 people, or one migrant for every fourteen native Canadians.

The scale can be understood when compared to the United States, which takes in roughly one million legalized migrants per year for a population of 300 million native-born Americans. That inflow delivers about one migrant for every 3.5 U.S. births. So Carney’s inflow would be the equivalent of the President or Congress importing roughly seven million migrants per year, or 21 million migrants over the next three years.

Carney defended his acceleration by claiming he has “taken back control” of immigration since the exit of Prime Minister Trudeau. It is a “sustainable level of immigration. … It’s the right thing to do,” he said, echoing former U.S. President Barack Obama’s rhetoric.

In reality, the mass migration is his attempt to double down on Canada’s economic strategy over the last 10 years.

The investor-pushed strategy has tried to revive Canada’s economy since 2015 by importing a huge number of cheap foreign workers who also double as renters and consumers. But this “Stimulus Migration” strategy is akin to fueling a suburban auto with jet fuel or using the electric chair as a defibrillator. The result is massive chaos and disruption throughout Canada’s economy and society.

Winners

There are winners from Carney’s strategy of force-feeding migrants into Canadians’ society.

Naturalized migrants are voting for his party, and the Boomer homeowners are happy to see their real estate values spike enough to afford good vacations and comfortable retirements. Universities are flush with migrant students hoping to convert work permits into residency, while employers profit by selling fake jobs to foreigners who want to migrate into Canada.

Canada’s stock market has doubled in the last three years as new consumers and cheap labor — including cheap white-collar graduates — boost profits.

Carney’s policy is providing his fellow bankers with record and fast-growing profits because new migrants, employers, and retailers require loans — construction loans, mortgages, bank loans, auto loans, and credit cards. “The Banks industry has gained 1.8% in the last week … This takes the industry’s 12-month performance to a gain of 46%,” SimplyWall.St reported November 6. “As for the next few years, earnings are expected to grow by 6.5% per annum.”

India is also a big winner because it has sent at least two million Indian migrants to Canada, from where they send home roughly $8 billion in annual remittances. Indian banks are also profiting from construction loans, mortgages, and business loans.

India’s government is offering to move 60 million Indians to expand Canada’s population to 100 million, as urged in 2011 by the Canadian investors who created the Century Initiative:

One of the investors who created the 100 million plan was Mark Wiseman. He is now Carney’s ambassador to the United States.

Losers

But there are many more losers because Carney’s policy of force-feeding the economy with migrants severely disrupts the normal operation of a free-market economy.

The rush of migrants has raised unemployment, forced up inflation, pushed down real wages, spiked housing, inflated welfare spending, exploded chaotic diversity. and crashed Canadian birth rates. It also shrank workplace investment and reduced the productivity that allows wage growth.

Many top bankers, economists, and the top-level Bank of Canada have made many statements describing the civic and economic damage, but the bad news is usually ignored by journalists captured by Canada’s government-funded media.

The policy has also humiliated Canadians by making them much poorer than the Americans they want to sneer at, and is forcing Canada’s government to borrow $100 billion per year to help restart an economy where people are too poor to buy homes.

Carney’s plan would also force Canadians to share their political and civic power with the 650,000 more foreigners scheduled to get permanent residency over the three years.

The policy is so bad that 67,000 migants quit Canada in 2025, including many who snuck across the U.S. border. The policy is so bad that Canadian homelessness has doubled, and Carney now wants foreign investors and drug traffickers to build houses because Canadians have too few funds to buy or build them amid fears of a property crash.

Carney’s economy is so bad that poor migrants snatch food from poor Canadians — yet Carney is promising to welcome at least 15,000 more needy pensioners.

The liberals’ inflow welcomed 2.2 million Indians, including criminals who have quickly created car theft rings, narcotic gangs, political street fights, shootings, and extortion gangs in what was once a peaceful, coherent, and pre-diversity Canada. An increasing volume of those drugs and Indian migrants is being smuggled into the United States.

Politics

The political reality is that Carney’s Liberal Party controls national policy because its parliamentary majority gives it total control over Canada’s largely secret budget process and hidden migration programs.

The solid liberal majority is built on migrant voting blocs, large government payrolls, corporate backing, control of the media, and strong support from older, home-owning Canadians who want to back Carney’s frequent nostalgia-themed clashes with President Donald Trump. The coalition allowed Carney to rescue the party after Justin Trudeau resigned in January 2025, and then to defeat Poliviere in the April 2025 election.

In response to the defeat, Canada’s minority Conservative Party is gradually becoming more populist, despite its traditional reliance on business donors.

Conservative Party leaders increasingly describe migration as a corporate giveaway to older investors.

“Our youth are desperate: They can’t find homes, they can’t find jobs,” said Poilievre, who sees how young Canadians are backing his conservative party.

Carney “doesn’t care about the people – he cares about the corporate profits,” said Poilievre. He added:

It’s not a crisis anymore — it’s an emergency, and I’m not exaggerating. I was at the food bank today in Brampton. They have no protein. They have no rice. They have no cooking oil. Their fridge is broken, and they don’t have the $20,000 to repayirit. They had a mother who came in to their food bank, and they had no food for her, and she said, “My fridge is empty, my bank account is empty, my stomach is empty, I need food.” And they said, “We’d love to give you some. We don’t have any.” And /she literally got on her knees and begged because she did not know what she was going to do when she got home.

“That is the state of Canada today. After 11 years of Liberal government, these are the people that we’re fighting for,” he said.

“Federal immigration policy is a dumpster fire,” Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative Party’s shadow minister for immigration, said November 5.

“What’s just astounding to me about this announcement is the lack of empathy, both for Canadians who are struggling to find housing … whose wages have been depressed …. [and] for newcomers coming to Canada,” Rempel Garner said in a conversation with Poilievre:

You talk about the corporate power brokers and the lobbyists that are in front of Parliament all the time, but I think it’s about time that immigration policy really be viewed from the lens of people who are struggling with their pocketbook issues, struggling with that entry-level job.

The damage is also done to migrants, she added: “A lot of those people who are using food banks right now are newcomers … to have the promise of immigration so broken that we’re inviting people to come to Canada, and [say] ‘It’s the food bank for you.'”

Migration’s Worldwide Wreckage

Carney’s policy of boosting economic growth by migration is being replicated by establishment politicians in many Western countries, including Spain, Australia, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, and France.

The result is that those countries are now suffering from high housing prices, low wages, low productivity growth, fewer native births, civic chaos, demoralized youth, and shocking crimes — plus profitable banks, wealthy real-estate investors, captured journalists, and civic turmoil.

President Joe Biden’s similar policy of importing roughly 13 million extra migrants over four years spiked Americans’ housing costs, boosted inflation, and flatlined wages. “We look to the north,” Biden’s pro-migration border chief said before Trump’s surprise election shortly, adding:

Canada takes a look at its market needs, and it says, “You know what? We need 700,000 foreign workers to address our labor needs domestically.” And, so, they build a visa system for that year to address the current market condition. And they say, “We’re going to bring in a million people.” And it’s market sensitive.

In contrast, Trump’s successful economic strategy seeks to boost productivity and prosperity by reducing migration.

In a prior career, Carney ran the Bank of England in the years after the U.K.’s popular “Brexit” exit from the European Union. He opposed the exit, saying that it would drive up wages.

Once Brexit became law, Carney quietly cooperated with the U.K. business-run Conservative Party to abort wage gains by importing a massive wave of migrants from developing countries. That so-called “Boriswave” of 4.2 million migrants has flattened wages and productivity, spiked housing costs, reduced births among native-born British, and destroyed the Conservative Party.

The stock value of British banks has almost tripled since the Boriswave.