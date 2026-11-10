Exclusive: Trump Administration Carrying Out War on Asylum Fraud After Biden’s ‘Wide Open Borders’

President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is carrying out a war on asylum fraud, officials tell Breitbart News, after former President Joe Biden blew open the doors to mass migration.

“Four long years of wide-open borders under the Biden administration was a disaster for our nation,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News. “The men and women of USCIS are working every day to go after and take down asylum fraudsters, ensuring that these criminals face justice for trying to game the system.”

Earlier this year, DHS officials ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to go after asylum fraudsters, including any immigration attorneys who filed fraudulent asylum claims on behalf of clients in the courts.

Last month, five Cuban nationals and an American citizen were sentenced in Florida after having been a part of an international smuggling ring that involved fraudulent asylum claims and money laundering.

Prosecutors said the smuggling ring brought Cuban nationals to the U.S. with false visa applications and money laundering to the sum of millions of dollars.

In addition, 25-year-old Biqi Huang and 35-year-old Wentian Du were indicted in September, accused of misrepresenting a marriage between them to USCIS adjudicators. Afghan national Nazira Haji Zada, 47 years old, was deported in September after she admitted to supporting her son and son-in-law’s plan to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day in 2024.

Others recently convicted of immigration fraud include:

Yuniel Lima-Santos, 31, of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty in August 2026 to alien smuggling, asylum fraud, and money laundering. Lima-Santos conspired with others to operate an alien smuggling organization that encouraged thousands of Cuban aliens to enter the United States using fraudulent Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications and visa waivers. The defendants advertised their smuggling services and bogus visa services across multiple social media platforms to solicit Cuban nationals and other aliens to attempt to illegally enter the U.S. and fraudulently obtain lawful status. Lima-Santos furthered the conspiracy by helping move aliens from their countries of origin, including Cuba, into the U.S. This included purchasing international and domestic flights to transport aliens into and throughout the United States. Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona, a suburban Chicago businessman, was sentenced in May 2026 to nine years in prison for immigration fraud, possessing child pornography, and committing tax fraud. Sosa Cardona operated Delta Global Solutions, Inc., which assisted individuals applying for asylum, immigrant visas, lawful permanent residence cards, and other immigration benefits. From 2020 to 2024, Sosa Cardona conspired with two employees of his firm and others to knowingly provide false and fraudulent information to USCIS for his foreign national clients who were seeking benefits. Sosa Cardona was accused of fabricating foreign law enforcement reports and foreign political party membership letters to falsely corroborate his clients’ asylum claims.

DHS officials said increased vetting procedures have led to arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records like 27-year-old Edwin Antonio Hernandez, an MS-13 gang member who allegedly confessed to murdering five people in his native El Salvador. Hernandez allegedly shot, tortured, stabbed, and dismembered his victims.

“If our asylum system is not secure, our nation is not secure,” Mullin said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.