A huge upswing in overseas votes with no oversight won several elections for the Democrats in Maine, a report says.

At issue is the state’s UOCAVA ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act), which allows people who are supposedly citizens of Maine but who are currently living overseas to vote via email, fax, or mail. But the policy has no oversight and allows people who have never lived in Maine, never paid taxes in Maine, and have no intention of living in Maine in the future to vote just because they said they want to.

These votes always skew 9 to 1 in favor of Democrats, according to the Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson. And once they are cast, the votes also do not go to the local election officials but instead end up being sent directly to Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who counts them then sends the totals to the local officials to add to their vote count. Local officials never see these ballots. They are forced to take Bellows’ word on the issue.

Robinson said at least two state races were switched to the Democrat candidate overnight after Election Day this year. He added that state records show 1,900 foreigners asked to cast a mail-in ballot, but Bellows reported that 6.516 UOCAVA votes were received ahead of Election Day.

Robinson also said that Bellows’ office has refused to be transparent about any of the questions over this sudden influx of thousands of ballots, such as where they came from, and how these supposed “Maine residents” were verified as real Mainers.

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