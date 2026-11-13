Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Forest Service announced the arrests of 14 illegal migrants during Operation Fresh Catch conducted in northern Michigan in October.

The sweep took place in the Cadillac and Manistee areas of Michigan on October 10, according to an ICE press release.

“ERO will continue working with the U.S. Forest Service and other law enforcement partners to safeguard Michigan’s public lands, protect natural resources and uphold federal immigration laws. Our coordinated efforts promote public safety and help ensure that those who violate immigration laws are held accountable, said ERO Detroit Field Office Director Matthew Putra.

Those arrested were taken to the North Lake Processing Center and will remain there pending further proceedings.

The suspects include citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

They include one migrant with a DUI conviction, three who already have final orders of removal and have been deported previously, and another who failed to depart the country voluntarily and has a final order of removal filed against him. All 14 are in the U.S. illegally.

“Consistent with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and public safety priorities, ICE will continue to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who violate U.S. immigration law,” ICE said in its press release.

The North Lake Processing Center opened in June of last year and has 1,800 beds for detainees. The facility was formally a private prison called the North Lake Correctional Facility which closed in 2022.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston